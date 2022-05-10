As if it were a soap opera, fans -and those who are not- of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are following the trial of both devouring the chapters daily. The process that confronts both stars, who accuse each other of defamation, began on April 11 and, since then, all kinds of testimonies and allegations have been emerging uninterruptedly.



Amber Heard, in tears, declares that Johnny Depp raped her with a bottle





The escalation of the tone of the testimonies, each time with more violent and lurid details, has suffered a dry stop. This week the legal battle between the two actors, who were married for just over a year, has stopped. If everything goes according to plan, the confrontation in court will resume next Monday, May 16, 11 days after the last appearance.

Hard moments in the trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp Third parties

Held from Monday to Thursday, each day begins at 10 in the morning and runs until five in the afternoon. Those present have a stop to eat and two 15-minute breaks, one in the morning and one in the afternoon. However, the trial has been stopped since Thursday, May 6, coinciding with the second day of the declaration of the protagonist of Aquaman.





The reason for the postponement is that the judge, Penney Azcarate, 54, had a conference scheduled

The reason for the postponement has nothing to do with the ex-partner, but with the judge in the case, Penney Azcarate. The 54-year-old magistrate has requested this stop alleging “personal reasons”, without specifying which ones. Some American media report that it is something as mundane as the judge had a conference scheduled that she needed to attend. Details about the conference have not been released, but it is not related to the trial. The same media observe that Azcarate was probably not aware at the time of scheduling this act of the expectation that the trial between the two Hollywood stars was going to raise. The judge already informed the jury about this scheduling conflict when the trial opened on April 11.

Johnny Depp during one of the days of his testimony POOL / EFE

The case has become the star topic of the celebrity world in recent weeks. We will have to wait until May 16 at nine in the morning to find out how this whole affair, which has caused so much media turmoil, will continue, and which is being broadcast live on television. The litigation has brought to light the complicated coexistence of the ex-marriage, including details that have left the American public overwhelmed, which remains hooked on the story of all those who take the stand. It is scheduled that on May 27, both parties will present their final argument. After this date, all that remains is to wait for the final verdict.

The trial facing the ex-partner comes two years after the actor sued his ex-wife for an article published in Washington Post in which she referred to herself as someone experienced in what “domestic abuse represents.” After that article she lost several contracts, among them, that of Pirates of the Caribbean. Depp asks Heard for 50 million dollars in damages, while she countersued the actor for 100 million alleging that he had launched a smear campaign against her.