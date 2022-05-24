The actress’s career has been tainted by the judicial process that she currently has with Johnny Depp

Some images of the actor giving his opinion against his partner in ‘Aquaman’ have revolutionized the networks

Camille Vasquez has become the actor’s talisman in his battle against Amber Heard

The judicial process between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is being one of the most media trials of recent times. The couple faces in the court of Fairfax (Virginia, United States) for a lawsuit by the actor for defamation against the interpreter. Likewise, the Fairfax jury will also have to decide on the counterclaim that Heard filed against Depp for trying to stain his image with this judicial process.

The actor’s ex-partner in the 90s could be a key witness this Wednesday

The defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is in its last week and both parties are putting in place the last essential pieces that can win them the trial. This is the case of the testimony of Kate Moss, 48 ​​years old.

The legal battle between actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, also actress Amber Heard, foresees its end for this coming Friday. A process that was estimated to last about six weeks, and in which, thanks to the testimony of its protagonists and all the witnesses, the public has been able to get an idea of ​​what life was like for both during their marriage.

