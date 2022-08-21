Entertainment

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: 5 basic questions to understand their legal battle

Photo of James James16 mins ago
0 29 5 minutes read

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

The couple divorced just 15 months after getting married.

In its second week, the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has captured the public’s attention.

It is one of the multiple legal battles – where lurid details of the relationship are aired – between both actors since they ended their relationship in 2016little more than a year after getting married.

We tell you here what the civil dispute that takes place in Virginia, United States, is about and how they came to this situation.

1. How did it all start?

Depp and Heard began dating in early 2012after they met a few years earlier on the set of the movie TI have Rum Diary (“The rum diaries” in Spain and “Diary of a seducer” in Latin America).

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James16 mins ago
0 29 5 minutes read

Related Articles

Amanda Seyfried Reveals She Was Pressured To Film Nude At 19

5 mins ago

Lionel Messi’s sharp reaction to the penaltygate

6 mins ago

“She Hulk is the antithesis of what it means to be a superhero”

27 mins ago

Natalia Lacunza and her bleached eyebrows: tutorial for the summer trend

38 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button