The actor Johnny Depp has testified this Wednesday in the trial against his ex-partner, Amber Heard, before the jury in Fairfax, Virginia (United States). During his testimony, the interpreter has responded to the accusations that Heard and her witnesses in the case have spoken about in recent weeks.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard face the last days of the legal battle that confronts them after the actor sued his ex-wife for having committed a crime of defamation after writing an article in The Washington Post in which he presented himself as a victim of domestic violence at the hands of their ex-partners. The actress did not mention Depp, but he assures that the publication of the piece destroyed his professional career and his image. Something for which his ex-wife decided to file another lawsuit against him, asking for a millionaire compensation.

Shannon Curry took the stand again to give her opinion on the alleged post-traumatic stress syndrome (PTSD) that another specialist diagnosed the actress with.

The trial between Johnny Depp and his wife for 15 months, Amber Heard, continues its course. A few hours after the legal conclusions of both legal teams and that the trial is seen for sentencing, the last witnesses make their statements.