» Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: the most anticipated sentence

The British supermodel has declared under oath and via videoconference about her relationship with the actor in the 1990s

The actor clarifies, among other things, how he cut his finger in New York, the incident with Kate Moss and the black eye he had on his honeymoon

The actor gives a statement in the final stretch of the trial

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard face the last days of the legal battle that confronts them after the actor sued his ex-wife for having committed a crime of defamation after writing an article in The Washington Post in which he presented himself as a victim of domestic violence at the hands of their ex-partners. The actress did not mention Depp, but he assures that the publication of the piece destroyed his professional career and his image. Something for which his ex-wife decided to file another lawsuit against him, asking for a millionaire compensation.

Shannon Curry took the stand again to give her opinion on the alleged post-traumatic stress syndrome (PTSD) that another specialist diagnosed the actress with.

The owner of SpaceX and Tesla surprised his followers with his opinion on both actors

After more than six weeks facing each other in the courts of Fairfax (Virginia, USA), last Friday, May 27, the time came for the conclusions of the trial that has sat Johnny Depp and Amber Heard before the judge as a result of a controversial article that the actress wrote for The Washington Post in 2018, in which she presented herself as a “victim of domestic violence” at the hands of one of her ex-partners. The actress never named Depp, but he sued her ex-wife for committing a crime of defamation that had allegedly destroyed her image and career.

The planetary show of the moment is the trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard. Cross demands between the actor and the actress and demands for millionaire compensation between them for the collapse of their professional careers of which they accuse each other. For now, the show has been useful to illustrate what a toxic relationship is, how much damage the people who star in it can do to each other and how wise it is to run –them and them– from these emotional poison mousetraps, no matter how intense and pleasant the events may be. high moments they provide.

» Johnny Depp rests after the trial acting by surprise at the concert of his friend Jeff Beck