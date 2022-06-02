Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, and other scandalous celebrity trials | u-channel

Entertainment

Before this legal battle, there were others that brought out the worst in their protagonists.

Not only celebrity divorces have monopolized the courts, controversies and scandals, in recent years, several celebrities have gone to very media judgments where everything has been said and its protagonists have shown that when it comes to taking dirty laundry out into the sun, they are experts at pointing out the most difficult stains to remove.

It is true that in the last seven weeks Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have monopolized all the media with the most intimate details of their disastrous separation. With endless evidence such as audios, photos, videos and testimonies, it was found that both are toxic and even monstrous. In the end, Johnny managed to prove that despite everything, Amber defamed him and her alike. Her verdict resulted in him having to pay $2 million to her and she $15 million to him.

