Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at HBO MAX Spain with two documentaries

The last trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has been one of the topics of this year. And in addition to being covered by almost all the media, several productions have been released that tell the case in depth.

HBO MAX Spain has just brought two of the most ambitious documentaries in this regard. The judicial process between both actors is quite long, it began in the United Kingdom, when Deep lost a lawsuit against the newspaper The Sunfor an article where he was called “abusive”.

Amber Heard: “I still love Johnny Depp, I have no bad feelings towards him” CONTACT PHOTO / EP

Johnny vs. Amber It premiered in 2021 and there are two episodes, the first tells Depp’s point of view and the second Heard’s. In the first installment you can see how the actor gathers all the necessary evidence to safeguard her honor and in the second how the young woman sees how her private life blows up and the detailed statement she made at the trial. .

At the same time Johnny vs. Amber: Trial in the United States it was published shortly after the second trial was over and Amber was convicted of defaming her ex-husband. In the same way, there are two chapters and each one is dedicated to one of the protagonists.

Johnny Depp during the trial Evelyn Hockstein/AP

While it is true that only Depp’s legal team is involved, Heard’s lawyers do not appear in the docuseries. Instead of her, the chapter focused on her tells the story of how she has become one of the people who has received the most hate on the internet.

The actor’s chapter deals with how they collected evidence and how the defense was built that later gave him victory in one of the most followed media trials in the history of the United States.

Fiction

The film about the trial will be released soon

How could it be otherwise, many people are trying to get something out of this trial and a producer recently announced that the film about the case was underway. As reported by the media dead linethe Tubi platform will premiere this month a feature film about the trial.

The actors when they were still together. AFP

will be titled Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial, is a production that does not have an excessive budget and that, apparently, its filming and editing has been greatly accelerated in recent months, so that it will be released as soon as possible.

Mark Hapka will play Depp and Megan Davis will play Amber. Both actors have not played very similar roles and since the film was announced, many people have highlighted that they do not have much resemblance to the real characters.