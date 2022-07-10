Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: Did they secretly meet again?

AAlthough the jury made the decision known in the trial between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard A few weeks ago, the two celebrities have remained a constant topic in the public domain, especially since, although it is known that the decision was in favor of Depp, the issue is far from over.

Now the rumor has come to light that the former couple secretly met againin order to negotiate a reduction in the price you must pay to restore your ex’s damaged image and reputation.

Heard, no money to pay the fine

In the end, the judge determined that the actress of Aquaman will have to pay to Depp 10 million dollars in damages, plus a 350 thousand fine, so she is going to appeal said sanction, especially since she says she does not have the money to pay Depp.

According to information from Daily Mailthe judge confirmed the verdict in the judicial record after a brief hearing to which neither of the two involved appeared.

Heard’s team prepares the appeal

After a hearing in the Fairfax County Courtfailing to reach an amicable agreement, the team of heard has already started the appeal process, for which you have 30 days to give notice of it in the Virginia Court of Appeals.

Los Angeles Times published that she has already given notice of her appeal and at the same time gave the green light to her team of lawyers to file said appeal, something that is not new because she does not have the necessary capital to pay the debt.

Heard’s lawyer, Elaine BredehoftHe said: “You have excellent reasons to do so, there is a lot of evidence that was not admitted.”

Plus, Heard’s team knows they have nothing more to lose, as they consider her Hollywood career over.

What is Heard’s immediate future?

are hard times in life Amber Heardboth for financial reasons and for her public image, which has led her to consider other options and acting immediately.

Heard plans to write a book where he reveals his intimacies according to OKAY! Magazineand he would not only do it for money, but to try to clean up his image.

What is a fact is that Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard face the watchful eye of justice again.