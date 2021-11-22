Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, divorce becomes a docuseries

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard starred in a very difficult divorce , characterized by mutual accusations of violence. In Johnny Vs. Amber there will be many interviews with the couple’s lawyers and with people close to the two stars. “Through tapes, home video footage and courtroom texting, the series offers viewers a rare and important insight into a marriage that has gone tragically wrong and helps to understand better the very important issue of domestic violence, “explained the producer Nick Hornby . “We decided to make a documentary that explores the story from each of their perspectives, so that the viewer can go beyond the titles, understand who they are and decide who to believe in this. complex human history ” he has declared Charlotte Reid by Discovery.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the story

The relationship between Johnny Depp And Amber Heard was born in 2011 on the set of The Rum Diary. After four years, the two decided to get married in February 2015 with a ceremony celebrated on the beach, on the island of the Bahamas owned by the star. A flash wedding, given that after a year she arrived there divorce request, accompanied by the presentation of a restraining order for domestic violence by the actress against Depp (complete with photographic evidence of the abuses suffered). Amber pointed out, at the time, that her husband was constantly under the influence of alcohol or drug. A first conclusion came in 2017: Amber got 7 million dollars in severance pay, which the actress had declared she wanted to donate to some anti-violence organizations. But next year a new chapter of the story will open, during which the actress will be tried for defamation. In 2018, in fact, Amber had publicly told about the Washington Post to have suffered domestic violence several times by the ex-husband. Jonny Depp was labeled a “wife thug” and was ousted from the set of Fantastic Beasts 3 and from that of Pirates of the Caribbean. Johnny Depp thus decided to accuse her of defamation, demanding a compensation of 50 million dollars. Not only that: Johnny said he was punched by his ex-wife on several occasions and having been betrayed with what would later become his future partner, Elon Musk. The legal team of Jack Sparrow’s interpreter further stated that the photos of the bruises published by Heard as evidence of the violence suffered had been falsified through photo editing. A case on which, evidently, the final word cannot yet be written.