Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: ex-wife lost a hearing in favor of the actor

The legal events related to the divorce between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continue and, in the last case, it seems that it was Johnny Depp who recorded a small victory. At the end of the last hearing, the judge ruled that Amber Heard must indicate the exact amount she donated to the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union), an association that deals with civil rights. Johnny Depp’s ex-wife had in fact promised that half of the divorce proceeds would go to the association and also to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, as the Independent writes. If it turns out that the woman has not complied with the agreement, the plaintiff would score a point in her favor in the libel suit against her.
Heard’s Promise of Donations
Depp’s lawyer, according to the Independent, Andrew Caldecott, argues that the donation promised by the actor’s ex-wife was “a calculated and manipulative lie” that “skewed the situation against Depp since ‘Start”. And he also claimed that the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles wrote to Depp’s financial advisor, in 2019, to inform him that Heard had not made any payments. A New York judge has now partially granted a petition from Depp’s legal team that will force Aclu to show documents confirming whether or not Amber Heard has kept her promise.