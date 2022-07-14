Johnny Depp and Amber Heard exposed in a documentary: their media case reaches TV | social networks | tik tok | nbc | A marriage on trial | Cinema and series

The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard It was one of the most controversial in recent years. Followed by millions of fans and broadcast on social media, it will now hit TV under the title: “A marriage on trial: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard and truth in the age of social media”.

the american channel NBC will be in charge of transmitting it. Thus, through a trailer, he has provided details of what we will see of the case that ended a little less than two months ago.

Analyzed from the influence that social networks had on the judges’ decision, new secrets will be revealed in this unique production.

Amber Heard will have to pay 10 million to Johnny Depp. Photo: AP Photo

What will “A marriage on trial: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard and truth in the age of social media” be about?

The trial was public, so most of the details of what happened are known by the followers of the case. That is why the documentary will seek to explore the relationship and influence that social networks had, especially TikTok, in the final decision of the judges.

This was even confirmed by Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, who during an interview pointed out to social networks for promoting attacks against her client: “They went home every night. They have families. Families are on social networks. We had a 10 day break in the middle due to the court conference. There’s no way they haven’t been influenced by that. And it was horrible. I was unbalanced ”.

Amber Heard’s lawyers filed a 51-page motion asking the judge to overturn the verdict in favor of Johnny Depp. Photo: EFE

Will Johnny Depp and Amber Heard appear in the documentary?

No. However, they will be seen through trial footage and past interviews.

What exclusive interviews will the documentary have?

The 30-minute documentary will include interviews with Elaine Bredehoft, Executive Director of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Ruth Glenn; the American University Law professor and expert on gender violence, Jamie Abrams; Doha Madani and Kat Tenbarge of NBC News; Nigel Smith of People magazine, among other media.

Amber Heard with her attorney Elaine Bredehoft. Photo: referential

Trailer for “A marriage on trial: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard and truth in the age of social media”