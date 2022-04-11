Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Face Off in Virginia Defamation Trial – NBC4 Washington

VIRGINIA – Actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, also actress Amber Heard, face each other starting Monday in a US court in a defamation trial that will presumably last several days and will feature witnesses as famous as actor James Franco. or billionaire Elon Musk.

Depp sued his ex-wife over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018 after they divorced and in which she referred to herself as someone who had experience of what “domestic abuse represents.” remember The New York Times.

The protagonist of the saga “Pirates of the Caribbean” (Pirates of the Caribbean), who already tried in a London court that this lawsuit for defamation prosper without success, will have a new opportunity in the hearing that begins this Monday in a court of the State of Virginia and before a jury.

The article didn’t mention him directly, but the actor claimed in court papers that he was clearly referring to their relationship and that his reputation and career were “devastated” as a result.

During three years of legal struggle in Virginia, Depp, 58, and Heard, 35, have shared details about their life together and in which the actress claimed, in various ways, to have been a victim of ill-treatment. according to the New York newspaper.

In his lawsuit, filed in March 2019, Depp denied being a domestic abuser and said Heard’s accusations were an “elaborate hoax” intended to boost his public image through becoming something of a “#MeToo movement darling.” “.

At the same time, he also accused his ex-wife, who has appeared in films such as “All the boys love Mandy Lane” (2006) or “Aquaman” (2018), of having mistreated him.

As the New York newspaper points out, the trial in the Fairfax County Circuit Court, which will begin with jury selection, is expected to last about six weeks.

The proceedings will be televised and both sides are expected to testify.

In addition, Heard’s list of potential witnesses includes several celebrities, including the owner of the electric car company Tesla, Elon Musk, and actor James Franco, among others.