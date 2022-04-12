Entertainment

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: how the legal battle continues

In December 2018, a year after the start of the #MeToo movement, Amber Heard published an article in the Washington Post where she not only adhered to the claims made against sexual abuse in the industry, but also indirectly denounced her then-husband, Johnny Depp, having hit her. In this way, one of the biggest marital scandals in the industry was started.

Chaos had landed. Disney left Depp out of his contract in the lead role of Captain Jack Sparrow in the multi-million dollar franchise Pirates of the Caribbean, just four days after the op-ed was published. In addition, the actor lost his role in the spin-off saga of Harry Potter where he played the villain Gellert Grindelwald in fantastic animalsbeing replaced by Mads Mikkelsen for the third installment (which premieres this week), The Secrets of Dumbledore.

