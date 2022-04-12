Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: how the legal battle continues

In December 2018, a year after the start of the #MeToo movement, Amber Heard published an article in the Washington Post where she not only adhered to the claims made against sexual abuse in the industry, but also indirectly denounced her then-husband, Johnny Depp, having hit her. In this way, one of the biggest marital scandals in the industry was started.

Chaos had landed. Disney left Depp out of his contract in the lead role of Captain Jack Sparrow in the multi-million dollar franchise Pirates of the Caribbean, just four days after the op-ed was published. In addition, the actor lost his role in the spin-off saga of Harry Potter where he played the villain Gellert Grindelwald in fantastic animalsbeing replaced by Mads Mikkelsen for the third installment (which premieres this week), The Secrets of Dumbledore.

However, the actor responded to the complaint and He sued Heard for $50 million. two months later, accusing her of defaming him by describing herself as a survivor of domestic abuse, for events Depp denies are real. Against this, Heard filed a $100 million counterclaim. alleging that the actor had coordinated a campaign to defame her and treat her as sick and mythomaniac.

The relationship between the celebrities began in 2011 when they met while filming The Rum Diary. Heard filed for divorce in 2016, just a year into their marriage. After her divorce, Heard accused Depp of hitting her and told the Associated Press that “withstood excessive emotional, verbal and physical abuse” at the hands of her ex-husband.

A UK court ruled that the newspaper The Sun had allegedly substantiated the allegations against Depp, proving 12 of the 14 alleged incidents or assaults. On the other hand, the defamation suit in Virginia state court claimed that the newspaper column rested on the false premise that he abused her, alleging that in fact he was the victim.

Emphasis was placed on the newly available evidence supporting the actor of Edward Scissorhandsincluding eyewitness accounts and surveillance video showing Heard was uninjured shortly after she publicly claimed to have been injured in a violent altercation with him.

The case is now scheduled for begin this final judgment today, April 11, in Fairfax County, Virginia. Both sides have staked, at least partially, her careers and reputations on 12 jurors who will test her credibility in what is essentially a “he said, she said” case.

The case carries particular weight for Depp, who is facing his last chance in court to vindicate himself, as he claims that Hollywood is boycotting it for what he calls a deception orchestrated by his ex-wife, and if so, to clear his name. Heard has not had great impacts on her career, although several fans made an online claim to eliminate her from the sequel to Aquamanbut the efforts failed.

One of Depp’s main arguments has been that Heard faked his injuries and lied about being abused to further her career. She alleged that Ella Heard came to court in May 2016 with her lawsuit against The Sun in which she testified con “painted bruises that witnesses and surveillance footage show she did not have every day in the previous week.”

For Depp to prevail, and to give his career a future, he will have to prove that Heard acted with malice when he made the comments. This means proving that Heard lied about being abused. McGill, an experienced abuse lawyer, says that both sides have proven to be unreliable narrators of the events of their relationship, which complicates the case: “The only two people who know what happened are Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. There are all these incidents that took place in private. Will the jury believe your version of the evidence?

The trial is in its early stages, and we are still far from its resolution, but the career of both actors is at stakeand we will see who benefits from the court in the coming days.

