Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: how the love story began that ended in violence and trial | tdex | revtli | ANSWERS

The ordeal experienced by one of the most recognized actors in the world of Hollywood. In April 2022 Johnny Depp appeared before the judge after denouncing his ex-wife Amber Heard after publishing an opinion column in ‘The Washington Post’ in which he described him as an aggressor.

The days go by and little by little they continue to reveal more intimacies of the violent relationship they had. Verbal abuse and alleged abuse against Depp could put the balance in his favor when the citations end within six weeks, which is what is established.

Johnny Depp in the trial for defamation that he faces with Amber Heard in the United States. / AFP Agency

But how did the love story between these actors begin? The turbulent love affair began when they met on the set of the movie ‘The Rum Diary’, in 2009. However, it was not until 2012 that the union was made public.

They got married in February 2015 and only 15 months later the actress would end their relationship after asking for a divorce. As they explained during the hearing, the bond that united them was “intensely passionate and sometimes volatile, but always united by love” .

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ACCUSATIONS

Some time after their relationship ended, local media began with rumors of alleged domestic violence by Johnny Depp against Amber Heard. It wasn’t until the actress wrote an article in ‘The Washington Post’ that she recounted her experience as her victim in her failed relationship.

Johnny Depp admitted to Amber Heard that he acted like a “savage” and that he wanted to change. (Photo: Jim LO SCALZO / POOL / AFP) / JIM LO SCALZO

In the article, called ‘I spoke out against sexual violence and faced the wrath of our culture. That has to change ‘, she recounts shocking situations that she experienced and, although she did not give her own names, the facts were attributed to him. In this sense, the actor stated that from the moment of publication he became a figure that represented violence.