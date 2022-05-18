Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, last minute

» Depp’s lawyers attack Heard

After more than a week of rest, this Monday the defamation trial initiated by actor Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard has resumed. Before the trial went on hiatus, it was Heard on the witness stand describing disturbing allegations of domestic violence against her ex-husband, and the trial has continued to exactly the same point: with Heard’s statement.

Chris Rock is on tour with his ‘Ego Death World Tour 2022’

They question her that after violent episodes she sent him love notes

The media show in which the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has become is served again. On Monday, the legal battle was resumed with the testimony of the 36-year-old actress. At the end of the actor’s defense, his interrogation began.

Chris Rock is on tour with his ‘Ego Death World Tour 2022’

Despite the incident he had at the Oscars with Will Smith, comedian Chris Rock has not taken a vacation and continues to tour with his comedy show. The American has not given up doing acid comedy either and in one of his last shows he has spoken on stage about the trial between the interpreters Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

They question her that after violent episodes she sent him love notes

Second day of the fifth week of Johnny Depp’s trial against Amber Heard for defamation, and fourth day in which the actress has taken the stand. Yesterday the actor’s lawyers questioned the veracity of her ex-wife’s statement accusing him of sexually assaulting her with a liquor bottle. Thus, Camille Vasquez asked him why he did not seek medical attention, since he assured that he was bleeding after the attack, and why in the following months he continued to send the actor love notes like this: “True love is not just about love. madness of passion or of choosing security over peace. No, it’s about both” or “You are my life. I hate when we fight. I hate that I hurt you. I love you more than anything,” she wrote.

