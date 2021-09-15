Johnny Depp and Amber Heard protagonists of the new episode of the podcast Until agreement do you part

The divorce between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is at the center of the new episode of the podcast Until agreement does not separate you, by Maria Luisa Missiaggia, available for free online from September 15th.

I am Johnny Depp and Amber Heard the protagonists of the sixth episode of the series podcast Til Agreement Do You Part – available online from Wednesday 15 September – by Maria Luisa Missiaggia, Matrimonialist and Family Lawyer of the Rome Court, with thirty years of experience in the field and founder of Studiodonne ONLUS.

Topic of this episode: the divorce between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The lawyer Maria Luisa Missiaggia analyzes the case starting from their marriage which, right from the start, showed signs of crisis. After only a year from their wedding, in fact, Ms. Heard has publicly confessed to having been abused by her ex-husband. Statements that immediately generated Depp’s reaction, thus ending up triggering a real media and, above all, judicial battle. A clash that, as it emerges during the episode, leads the two ex-spouses to suffer huge losses of money over the years with repercussions – especially in the case of the Hollywood actor – also at work.

Stories like these, however, occur every day, even in Italian courts, where ordinary citizens find themselves living years of battles without often consciously realizing that they are harming themselves first and foremost. Precisely from the desire to see cases of this type decrease, the lawyer Missiaggia has chosen to retrace this story to show the listener how limiting and self-defeating it is to spend one’s life fighting for a story that has now come to an end.

As long as agreement does not separate you is a podcast series by the lawyer Maria Luisa Missiaggia that you can listen to for free in streaming on the Spotify, Google Podcast and Apple Podcast platforms.