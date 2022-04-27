Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: psychologist talks about the actress’s disorders – People – Culture

The legal dispute between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard does not stop. For more than a week, a jury in Virginia, United States, listens to the parties in the middle of a defamation lawsuit filed by the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” considering that the accusations of domestic violence are false.

Instead, the also actress and protagonist of ‘Aquaman’ seeks a millionaire compensation for the damages caused in the stormy marriage with Depp. There are several days of trial, in which new details continue to be known.

‘She is prone to blaming others’

Now, Shannon Curry, a clinical and forensic psychologist, took the stand to testify about Heard’s state of health and mentioned that she “demonstrates psychological symptoms of borderline personality disorder and histrionic disorder.”

He reached such a conclusion after analyzing it for 12 hours, as he explained, with examinations and psychological tests after being hired by Depp’s lawyers, in early 2021.

According to the specialized portal Mayo Clinic, “Borderline personality disorder is a mental health disorder that impacts the way you think and feel about yourself and others, causing problems inserting yourself normally into everyday life.”

For its part, histrionic disorder, reviews the United States Library of Medicine, makes people act in a “very emotional and dramatic” way.

Shannon Curry testifying before the jury. Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP

Is concerned about her personal image, seeks attention, and is prone to blaming others

In his lengthy statement to the jury, Curry revealed that Heard has a “reactive and overly dramatic” view of reality.

“It shows a lot of anger, cruelty towards people who have less power. She is concerned about her personal image, seeks attention, and is prone to blaming others. (She has) a lot of pent up anger that can explode outwards,” she added.

In addition, the psychologist mentioned at the hearing an episode of aggression that the 36-year-old actress would have carried out with one of her friends, Raquel Pennington. According to her, Heard hit her for living in the couple’s house without paying a peso.

For the health professional, this is evidence that, due to her disorders of personality, quickly devalues ​​friends. She even comes to idealize those close to her as, Curry said, she did with her ex-husband because she considered him “perfect” and then treated him like a “garbage dump”.

Amber Heard in one of the hearings.

‘Take on the personality of others’

Since the trial began, several Internet users have taken to the networks to show the clothes with which Depp and Heard attend the proceedings. Several have come to the conclusion that the actress copies the clothes and hairstyles of her ex-husband. Precisely, that is what the psychologist pointed out in her statement.

“(People with these disorders) take on the personality of the subjects they want to be with: the way they dress, the interest, the way they talk,” he revealed.

Depp and Heard in a similar wardrobe.

This is a very visible case. It’s been going on for quite some time

Roughly, Curry emphasized that Heard is “shallow, pretty empty” on the inside and lives in the “extremes.” Hence, his marriage to the Hollywood star has had so many impasses.

The psychological part was badly received by Heard, who was upset, as the television cameras portrayed. Her lawyers sought to go beyond the diagnosis and questioned the psychologist about her closeness to Depp, since he hired her services.

– Have you seen several of his roles on TV and movies and thought that he (Depp) was a good actor? asked Elaine Bredehoft, the Heard’s attorney.

“Yes,” Curry replied.

The professional explained that the actor’s legal team was the one who contacted her and had no link with Depp.

“This is a very visible case. It has been happening for quite some time. I knew that here they needed to hear my version and find out about my diagnoses, ”he concluded.

The trial has several days left. Amber Heard’s version has yet to be heard about everything pointed out by witnesses and evidence.

