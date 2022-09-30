Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: release trailer for the film that recreates the trial of the actors

A film that recreates the media trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will reach the catalog of the streaming platform tube this Friday under the title Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial.

The film, shot in record time since the litigation ended just four months ago, has the actors Mark Hapk Y Megan Davis characterized as Depp and Heard, respectively, in addition to other relevant characters in the process such as the lawyer Camille Vasquez and the judge Penney Azcarate.

According to the trailer published by the platform, most of the plot takes place in court, where the most notorious moments of the oral hearing are recreated, but there are also references to media coverage, attention on social networks and the presence of other famous as James Franco.

“It’s the first day of Depp’s libel trial against Heard. Although fans are showing their support for both sides, there is clearly a favourite,” says a female reporter in the preview, which also features Depp fans who flocked to the Fairfax courthouse (Virginia, USA).

tube is an American free content platform that is characterized by broadcasting low-budget productions with plots linked to current affairs.

Johnny Depp is romantically linked to his lawyer

In the trial for defamation that confronted the two celebrities, the sentence, issued unanimously by the jury on June 1, maintains that three sentences written by heard in an opinion article published in 2018 by the newspaper Washington Post defamed Deppalthough the actor also defamed his ex-wife on one occasion through his then-lawyer.

During this process, another rumor also emerged that suggested a relationship between the actor and the lawyer who represented him in the case, Camille Vasquez, which she insistently denied and described as sexist.

For its part, Depp’s environment confirmed a few weeks ago that the actor maintains a romantic relationship with Joelle Rich, the lawyer who participated in his defense during the defamation trial against the tabloid The Sun which was held in the UK last year. “His is serious. They are in love“, Holds a close friend of the actor to the publication.

Rich, a separated mother of two, is a partner in the international law firm Schillings, whose clients include Mr. prince harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. Although he did not defend him in the media defamation case against Amber Heard, he was present in the Virginia court to give her support.

“There was no professional obligation for her to be there. It was personal,” a source told U.S. Weekly. “His chemistry is off the charts. His is serious.”

Curiously, Johnny Depp He had been romantically linked to the lawyer Camille Vasquez, who gained prominence in the defamation trial and whose final arguments were decisive in the verdict that turned out to favor the actor.

