Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the accusations continue: it’s a battle

There battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard he continues: theirs was a difficult love, a relationship that has left important aftermaths, for which both are paying. The Heard’s allegations, Depp’s reruns, a marriage that seemed apparently happy and that actually hid many dark points.

Recently, Johnny Depp Heard’s lawyers urged in proving that the money received following the divorce (at least half, as agreed) was actually paid in charity, as the actress had claimed. The Hollywood actor was at the center of rather difficult controversy, which also led to him losing his role as Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts, spin-off of the saga of Harry Potter.

According to reports People, Depp continues to accuse his ex-wife of not actually doing charity: he also claimed to have married him only for his money. He also filed one against her $ 50 million libel suit: the background will be the Virginia courthouse.

Johnny Depp’s New York lawyers have in any case submitted documents in which they specifically request to share the donations made by Heard in recent years, especially to the ACLU and the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

“Johnny Depp requests that the Court issue an order against the ACLU, in order to prove that Heard really gave what it said”, these are the words reported by People. In any case, the response from Amber Heard’s lawyers it was not long in coming.

“Nothing dishonest was done, she has pledged as promised to donate to charities for over ten years ”. In fact, the lawyers also attached hard evidence: Through anonymity, Heard would have donated $ 950,000 to the ACLU and $ 850,000 to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

Depp had also presented one question to the London Court of Appeals, in which he asked for a retrial, but the judges rejected it. One of Heard’s spokespersons released a statement to Yahoo Entertainment: “We are pleased but not surprised by the Court’s denial of Mr. Depp’s request. The evidence that has been brought to court indicates that he has committed domestic violence against Amber on over twelve occasions ”.

Although the evidence of Heard’s lawyers, we will now have to await the verdict of the Hospital and the ACLU, who will have to show that they actually received the money for charity. The battle between the two continues, the confrontation will be inevitable, especially when the libel trial begins.