Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: The actress does not care about her ex-partner’s relationship with her lawyer

It seems that calm and good luck have returned to the life of Johnny Depp after the media trial in which he faced his ex-wife Amber Heard after she claimed that she had been a victim of domestic violence by the actor.

Depp not only won the case, but seems to have found love, as several sources have claimed that he is now in a romantic relationship with Joelle Rich, one of the lawyers who represented him in court.

The news has filled his fans with joy; however, who seems not to have taken it very well is the protagonist of “Aquaman”even, He recently gave his position regarding the new romance of his ex.

According to the program “Entertainment Tonight”Heard is already aware of the news in the private life of the interpreter of “Jack Sparrow” and apparently did not react in a very good way: “Amber does not pay attention to what Johnny does or what happens in his personal life. No She doesn’t care who she’s dating, she just wants to get on with her life,” a friend of the actress revealed to the outlet.

And it is that we remember that unlike Johnny, Amber has not had a good time. After losing her case, her contracts have become scarce and her money has become a problem, because despite the projects in which she has participated, her small fortune is not enough to cover the 10 million dollars that she must pay her ex-husband as compensation.

FM

Read Also