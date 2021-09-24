Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: the clash (re) ignites in view of the trial

The hearing was married in April 2022. Ma Johnny Depp And Amber Heard they are rekindling the fight. Which will see them fight in front of a Virginia judge for $ 50 million in a libel suit. For this reason, their credibility is also at stake. So, while he lashes out against American cancel culture, she engages the Los Angeles Police Department. In what is about to be a very mediatic process.

What is cancel culture?

Host, amidst much controversy, of the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain, Johnny Depp has returned to talk about his situation. After denouncing the boycott he is undergoing in Hollywood, the actor now points the finger at the climate that reigns in America. Referring to the “cancel culture”. That is to say that movement of opinion, varied and varied, which would like to “cancel” what is not politically correct. The debate is still ongoing, but some effect is producing it. Like the ostracism and boycott that some characters are undergoing.

Johnny Depp’s defense

Johnny Depp believes it’s happening to him too. Because, he argues, the “cancel culture” is very widespread in Hollywood. “It is a very complex situation, this culture of cancellation. This rush to instant judgment based essentially on what is equivalent to polluted air, ”explained the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean. “The various movements that have arisen, I am sure with the best intentions, have, however, escaped. So much so that, I can assure you, no one is safe. None of you, as long as someone isn’t willing to talk. ‘ The reference, it seems clear, is to realities such as #metoo and Black Lives Matter. Who have seen drifts far from the initial purpose.

The consequences for Johnny Depp

«One sentence is enough, there is no room for more. And the carpet is removed from under your feet, ”continued the star. Which due to the legal dispute with his ex-wife was fired from the production of Fantastic Beasts 3. Long before a British judge argued that Amber Heard’s allegations of violence were “substantially correct”.

“It didn’t just happen to me. It has happened to so many people: women, men, children have suffered from various unpleasant situations. So much so that, unfortunately, at a certain point, they began to think that it is normal, that it is their fault. It’s not like that, ”explained Johnny Depp.

Amber Heard’s move

And as if to respond to the actor’s words, the news came out that the ex-wife has raised the level of the fight. Obtaining authorization from the Virginia court to request all documents, films and communications that may have occurred between 4 Los Angeles Police officers and Johnny Depp’s lawyers. They are not random agents. These are the 4 policemen who showed up at the house of the two on May 21, 2016. When they were called for a domestic dispute that risked escalating.

What does the LAPD have to do with it

The marriage between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard would be over shortly thereafter. But that particular evening marks a turning point because it is documented. So this is tangible proof that both sides want to be part of the process. The move of the lawyers of the protagonist of Aquaman calls the 4 agents directly into question. Two of whom have already testified in divorce. Claiming that the house was not in a mess that night and there were no signs of violence on the actress’s face. Who, on the other hand, had posted the swollen face on social media.

The elements for this umpteenth round between the ex spouses to become a circus are all there. Who knows what awaits us between now and next April 22nd.

