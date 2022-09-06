Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the documentary arrives in September

Digital Millennium

A two-part documentary about Johnny Depp’s libel trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard will premiere on September 19 on Discovery +.

titled Johnny vs. Amber: The U.S. Trialthe documentary features interviews with Depp’s lawyers, legal experts and journalists, along with behind-the-scenes footage from the middle of the trial which took place between April and June this year.

The first episode will investigate Depp’s side of events, covering his “abusive childhood and drug dependencies” and presenting “an alternate version of events showing Johnny as a victim of domestic abuse”.

The second episode details Heard’s accountincluding “her detailed description of the alleged sexual assault told on camera for the first time” and how “Depp’s supporters mercilessly attacked her via social media”, as noted in a press release.

“The series offers a forensic account of the key evidence and turning points in the case from both sides, allowing viewers to make their own decisions about who to believe,” reads the production synopsis.

Date change

On July 20, it was announced that this documentary would be released on the 29th of the same month by Discovery, however, that did not happen and it has recently been made official that the production will arrive on September 19.

This project examines the extensive evidence used throughout the court proceedings including video footage, photographs, text messages and audio recordings made by the couple themselves, in order to make a unique analysis of what happened behind the headlines and explore the huge importance and complex issue of domestic abuse.

The news of Amber Heard after the trial

After receiving the judge’s decisionz, Amber Heard has undergone a radical change in her professional, personal and economic life, same that has been reflected in his way of carrying out day to day.

According to several reports, the actress has been forced to sell some properties and move to a smaller house in order to pay the amount of 10 million dollars to her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

