Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, their story at the center of a documentary

Discovery ordered a two-part documentary focused on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The project, which will air on the Discovery + streaming service, is titled Johnny vs. Amber and will see their tumultuous relationship at the center of the story. Optomen is producing the documentary, which will show both points of view of the actors involved.

The project will contain interviews with lawyers who dealt with the divorce between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Not only that: there will also be statements from sources close to the ex couple. Furthermore, videos and audio recordings shot by two protagonists of the story will be closely analyzed.

Let’s retrace what happened in the past in very broad lines. Amber Heard filed for divorce from Depp in 2016, which she obtained the following year. The latter had claimed in court that the actor had abused her for most of the time their relationship lasted. Also, according to the actress, Depp often abused alcohol and drugs. The actress’s statement caused Johnny Depp to retaliate, who later sued her for defamation. The latter however has lost the cause in the process which lasted a total of three months.

The documentary about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

“The story of what happened between Johnny and Amber continues to divide fans and the general public“, he has declared Charlotte Reid, VP commissioning for entertainment at Discovery. “We decided to make a documentary that explored the story from each of their points of view. All this to make sure that the viewer can go beyond the titles, understand who they are and decide who to believe in this complex human story.“.

The co-CEO Nick Hornby underlined the main goal of the documentary: to shed light on the abuses that can occur behind the home. “Through the tapes, home videos and text messages shown in court, these films offer viewers a rare and important insight into a marriage that has gone tragically wrong. They also allow him to better understand the extremely important issue of domestic violenceHornby said in a statement.

Recall that, after the accusations of Amber Heard, Warner Bros. had asked Johnny Depp to resign from Fantastic Beasts.