Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: these are the penthouses where they lived their stormy relationship | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

The trial that surrounds Amber Heard and Johnny Depp has impacted the couple’s followers, especially after the testimonies of aggression that the actor gave after the actress I reported it years ago.

As recalled, the couple was married for just over a year, from February 2015 to May 2016, when the actress requested a temporary restraining order against Deppwhom he accused of physical and verbal violence during their marriage, which, he assured, occurred under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

After this, and with new evidence and testimonies presented by the legal team of the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean”, the actor seeks compensation of 50 million for defamation.

In 14 months of commitment, both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have accused each other of physical and psychological violence and harassment, all of which occurred in the apartment they both lived in.

THE DEPARTMENT OF JOHNNY DEPP AND AMBER HEARD

After marrying in February 2015, the former couple lived in the upper part of the Eastern Columbia building, on Broadway, New Yorkwhere the actor owned five penthouses.

While the couple lived in PH1, the other rooms were occupied by close friends and businessmen, who, however, have not been able to offer details of the marriage’s fights.

After his notorious and controversial separation, the remembered “Young scissors hand” decided to disassociate himself from everything related to his failed engagement and sell the five penthouses separately.

The first apartment, 2,500 square meters, has two bedrooms, three bathrooms and a terrace with a view of the city. This was sold in September 2016 for 2,545 million dollars.

In November of the same year, he sold the second for 3,090 million dollars and the third, of which there are no records, but it is speculated that it would be around 3.9 million.

By November 2017, Depp had completed sales of $1.82 million and $1.425 million.

That is, according to an article in La Opinion, the total value of the sale is close to 12,780,000 dollars.