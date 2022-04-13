Johnny Depp and Amber Heard together on screen, from court

After a long time, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard They are back together in the same room.

The couple of actors met again in the fairfax county courthouse, Virginia, United States. There the trial is held in which Depp accuses his ex-partner of defamation and that she is broadcast live.

A dream turned into a nightmare

Depp and Heard met on the set of the movie ‘The Run Diary’ in 2011 and they began to frequent each other. In February 2015, they married at a private ceremony in Los Angeles.

However, a year later, the couple decided to separate and Hear filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences. The first statements about domestic violence came to light.

After negotiating the divorce out of court, both issued a release. “Our relationship was intensely passionate and sometimes volatile, but always united by love. Neither party has made false accusations for financial gain,” reads part of the text.

An article at the center of the controversy

In December 2018, Heard signed an opinion piece that was published in The Washington Post. In the text, the actress shared her “experience of the domestic violence and abuse”, without naming her ex-husband specifically.

However, Depp took those statements personally and in 2019 filed a demand for USD 50 million. The actor accuses Heard of defamation and alleges that these statements are part of a plan to boycott his Hollywood career.

The actress responded with a against demand for USD 100 millionarguing that she was the victim of a smear campaign by her ex-husband, for which she would have lost jobs and money.

Heard declared having lost a contract with a major fashion firm and seeing her role as Mera in the saga at risk. ‘Aquaman’. For his part, Depp was fired from the saga of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ and was forced to withdraw from the sequel to ‘Fantastic animals’, which opens this week in theaters.

a media trial

After a series of adjournments, the Fairfax court convened on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, the first trial hearing that has generated a great media impact and divided opinions among users on social networks.

They are summoned to the trial around 120 witnesses between relatives, friends, colleagues and those close to the actors who can provide information to settle the case for defamation.

Among those summoned are public personalities such as James Franco, Paul Bettany and Elon Muskthe director of Tesla.

Pressure and media interest led the court to allow the hearings to be broadcast live and can be followed through the UK Court portal.

The first statements

The Depp’s sisterChristi Dembrowski was one of the first witnesses to testify. In her testimony, Dembrowski shared details about Depp’s childhood in a violent family environment. She also admitted to listening to Heard insult your brother.

For her part, Heard’s lawyer reported that her client would have suffered psychological and physical aggression by Depp. On the second day of the trial, Heard’s defense focused on the drug and alcohol abuse of Depp, trying to subtract credibility from the actor’s accusations.

Depp and Heard are expected to testify at the trial, which is heard by a seven-member civilian jury.