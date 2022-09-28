Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial telefilm trailer (you have to see it to believe it)

The defamation lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has not yet given its last headline. As we learned a few days ago (that’s how fast times go in the field of budget TV Movies, let’s say, as low as your taste), Tubi was quick to launch a telefilm about the most mediatic legal confrontation in recent years. And we already have the trailer, which is seeing to believe:

Mark Hapka and Megan Davis Become Depp and Heard in ‘Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial’, a review of the trial held in Fairfax, Virginia, embracing more the tone of a true crime than a courtroom drama. In addition to recreating scenes well-seen on the YouTube stream (and parodied on TikTok), they take the liberty of taking us back to (their version of) the key moments in the actor/actress’ relationship and the breakup of their marriage.

The film is directed by Sara Lohman (‘Good Satan’) and written by Guy Nicolucci, writer of the Conan O’Brian show. The cast also features Melissa Marty as Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp’s lawyer and the subject of a lot of rumors of an alleged romantic relationship with his client (subplot that hits the TV Movie), and Mary Carrie as Elaine Bredehoft, Amber’s lawyer. heard.

imminent premiere

‘Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial’ opens on Friday, September 30 in the United States through Tubi, a free ad-supported streaming platform, which is also behind other gems like the horror movie ‘Titanic 666’. In Spain it does not have a release date and no platform seems to have bought the rights yet.