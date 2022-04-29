Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: Will Elon Musk be called to the stand to testify in the case?

Since the trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp began, the public’s expectation has been increasing before the evidence that both have presented to the law, seeking to show their innocence, however, much has been speculated about the presence of celebrities who could take the stand in the next few days.

Elon Musk will not testify at trial

At first, there was talk about the presence of both James Franco and Elon Musk to testify in the framework of the defamation lawsuit that the actor filed against his ex-wife, but it has been announced that the businessman will not testify in person. nor by video call although his name was on the list of potential witnesses.

Alex Spiro, lawyer for the founder of Tesla, was in charge of confirming the news that represents a relief for his image, since he is currently in a controversial situation after buying the social network Twitter.

What is the relationship of Amber Heard and Elon Musk?

Amber Heard began a romantic relationship with Elon Musk after her divorce from Johnny Depp, but the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” assured that their love story began when they were still married and, in fact, these accusations arose for the first time during the trial. that the 58-year-old actor filed against The Sun newspaper for defamation and that he later ended up losing.

In addition to Elon Musk, the accusations by Johnny Depp include other personalities such as James Franco, and even, during the first trials, evidence was presented that showed Amber Heard with both the businessman and the actor, in the elevator of the penthouse where he lived. marriage.

