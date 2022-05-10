The judicial process that the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are carrying out in the court of Fairfax (Virginia, United States) is occupying all the headlines of the international press. Depp asks for 50 million dollars in damages from his ex-partner for an article that Heard published in the Washington Post about domestic violence. In turn, the actress claims 100 million dollars from Johnny Depp for having promoted a smear campaign against her.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met in 2011 while filming the rum diaries, a film produced and starring the actor in which the homonymous novel by Hunter S. Thompson was adapted for the big screen. This was the beginning of a long story that would not end well for either of the two protagonists.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in ‘The Rum Diaries’ Third parties

2011: ‘The Rum Diaries’

In the film the rum diaries Depp played the protagonist, an American journalist, alter ego of Hunter S. Thompson, drunk and with conjunctivitis. For her part, Amber Heard was the electric Chenault, the partner of a gloomy real estate tycoon played by Aaron Eckhart who soon wins the protagonist’s heart.





At that time, the two had their respective partners, Depp was with Vanessa Paradis and Heard with Tasya van Ree, however, the good relationship that had emerged between Depp and Heard was already noticeable during the filming of the film. In the end, in 2012, the actor separated from Paradis and she from van Ree and the two protagonists made their love relationship official.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, in a file image. Own

2015: The complicated marriage of 15 months

After two years of dating, the couple got engaged in 2014 and in 2015, they married on Johnny Depp’s private island in the Bahamas. But 15 months later they announced that they had decided to divorce.





According to the testimonies that the two have given in the trial that is now underway. Their relationship had hard times and they experienced very extreme situations in the company of the other person. According to Depp, in 2016 Heard allegedly punched her and defecated on her bed.



Video





Amber Heard, in tears, declares that Johnny Depp raped her with a bottle





For his part, Heard accuses the actor of allegedly abusing her on multiple occasions, hitting her with a bottle, and even raping her with another bottle, forcing her to perform oral sex, subjecting her to “cavity searches” for drugs and threatening her with death. , among other things.



Video





The forceful testimony of Amber Heard about Johnny Depp and his drug addiction





2018: Amber Heard’s article in ‘The Washington Post’

After the divorce, Heard requested a restraining order against Depp alleging that he had engaged in physical and verbal violence during the relationship; The actor denied any accusation of mistreatment. In the end, Heard and Depp reached a settlement of 7 million dollars and the actress withdrew the restraining order.

In 2018, the battle between Depp and Heard reignited after an opinion article that the actress of Aquaman wrote in the diary Washington Post about women who suffered abuse. In this article the actress did not mention Depp, but in 2019 the actor filed a defamation lawsuit against Heard for the article.



Video





LV_Johnny Depp testifies at trial: Amber Heard’s accusations “are appalling”









2019: Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit and the current trial

According to the actor’s complaint, Amber Heard’s opinion column damaged Johnny Depp’s career and had losses of more than 40 million dollars due to the cancellation of several projects that he had in progress. In this lawsuit, Depp asks his ex-wife for 50 million dollars. Amber also filed her own lawsuit in 2020, asking the actor for $100 million.

Amber Heard stands in the trial room at the courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia (United States) POOL / EFE

In recent weeks, the Fairfax court in Virginia is carrying out the trial for the actor’s aforementioned lawsuit against Amber Heard. A trial that is monopolizing all the media headlines due to the constant accusations of the two protagonists.





