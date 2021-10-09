News

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s 2021 began as 2020 ended: fighting in court

New year, same nightmare. Thus the 2021 of the former spouses is looming Johnny Depp And Amber Heard, started exactly as 2020 ended: fighting in court. The two, who are said goodbye in 2017 between mutual accusations of domestic violence, last July they came face to face in court as part of the trial brought by Depp al Sun who had called him a “wifecaster”. Three weeks of hearings in which the gruesome background of a marriage based on violence, blood, alcohol, drugs and degradation.

The trial sentence, which arrived in early November, has sanctioned the defeat of the star. And the collapse of his career. A few days later Warner Bros removed him from the set of Fantastic Beasts 3.

But the legal battle goes on. And new developments have already arrived. A Virginia judge just gave the go-ahead Amber Heard for proceed with the counter-complaint addressed to the ex-husband. After Amber had told about the Washington Post of having been a victim of domestic violence, Johnny had accused her of defamation (“He lied about the abuse”) asking compensation from 50 million dollars. The first hearing, in the United States, is scheduled for spring 2021. But now Amber has obtained the green light to proceed with her counter-suit, again for defamation (because Depp had defined the evidence presented by the ex to prove the violence suffered) false. . The actress, however, has doubled the stakes, asking the star for $ 100 million in compensation.

The two, as if that were not enough, do not limit themselves to waging war only in court. Johnny, scornfully calling his ex-wife “A gold digger”, just has it accused of never having donated to charity, as promised, the 7 million dollars obtained in 2016 from the divorce agreement. Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft replied immediately: Amber “intends to keep her promise”, but has not yet succeeded “because she was forced to spend millions of dollars to defend herself against Mr. Depp’s false accusations“.

The final word, for the war that has been pitting the two ex-spouses for years, still seems a long way off. Beyond who has right or wrong, one thing is certain: their divorce will be remembered as one of the worst of the story of Hollywood.

