Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s toxic love becomes a movie

Not that we like to win easy but that the love and torment story between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard would sooner or later become a movie was almost obvious. Too much love, too much pain, too much newsworthiness to let the very private events, but which long ago stopped being such, between Johnny and Amber remained only black and white told by traditional media. And so, the divorce between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will be told in great detail in a new two-episode docu-series broadcast on Discovery +. Johnny vs. Amber will tell the facts from the point of view of both actors and to do so will be the lawyers but also the statements of some people very close to the most tormented former couple in Hollywood, then giving space to audio films and video testimonies that have remained unpublished until today.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in 2011 at the London premiere of the film The Rum Diary. John PhillipsGetty Images

“The series provides an in-depth insight into the epic battle that fueled the #JusticeforJohnnyDepp and #IStandWithYouAmberHeard fan campaigns,” he explained. Clare Laycock, Senior Vice President of Planning and Insights and Discovery’s Head of Entertainment – Optomen has done a fantastic job turning this multi-layered story into something both compelling and terrifying. ” […] “The story of what happened between Johnny and Amber continues to be extremely divisive, between fans and the general public,” Laycock continued. that the viewer can go beyond the headlines, figure out who they are and decide who they should believe in this complex human story. We think it’s a compelling and contemporary story about truths and lies that we hope will open a conversation with our viewers on Discovery Plus “.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“Through the tapes, home videos and text messages shown in court,” he said instead Nick Hornby, co-CEO of Optomen – this film gives viewers a rare and important insight into a marriage that has gone tragically wrong and a better understanding of the all-important problem of domestic violence ”. A marriage of which history will remain only the judicial case that decreed its end. For Depp, Amber turned out to be a Machiavellian liar capable of anything to keep her reputation intact, while Heard had to deal with the man of her dreams who from day to day turned out to be a violent person fueled by drugs. The libel case versus the domestic violence case. Facts and insinuations. Doubts, so many that Johnny vs. Amber promises to unravel.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF ELLE.IT The Italian who married the last Tsar READ NOW The desperate protests of Afghan women READ NOW Trendy haircuts for autumn READ NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io