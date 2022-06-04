Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial bracelets auctioned off at surreal prices

Lthe hearings of the trial of Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard they were spectacular. The process could be followed through the Internet live and millions of people were interested in the minute by minute of this particular legal process. In any case, the media repercussion of the trial still lasts.

The confrontation between these two actors called the attention of many citizens who went to the court of Virginia as listeners. To access, they had to stand in long queues and thus had a small chance of getting one of the hundred bracelets that were distributed daily to gain access to the room.

The portal TMZ He has searched the net and has found auctions with surprising amounts. The specialized media points out that prices are going from 50 to 5,000 dollars for products that are obviously already used as they were needed to get into the courtroom.

The media earthquake that has caused the day to day of the legal battle has been enormous. However, it does not seem that the process is completely closed. the lawyer of Amber Heardwhich was sentenced to pay some €9.6 million for defamation, he stated that he was considering appealing.

Regrets the “zoo”

In this sense, the lawyer of the actress, Elaine Bredehoftin declarations to the chain NBC, has questioned the adequacy of the trial becoming something so extremely transparent and mediatic. “I was against the cameras in the room and I put it on record. It became a zoo,” said the defense attorney.