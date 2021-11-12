Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard: read all the news

The separation between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard has become a media case that has shocked Hollywood and the whole world. And, apparently, the end of this story is still a long way off. In fact, in April 2022 a new chapter will open during which the actress will be tried for defamation. In 2018, in fact, he had publicly told about the Whashington Post of having repeatedly suffered domestic violence by her ex-husband. He subsequently sought compensation of $ 50 million, accusing her not only of lying, but also of committing adultery against him. The woman then claimed the case be quashed, but the appeal was recently dismissed, so the trial will continue.

This story seems to be an endless nightmare. Starting in 2017, the year in which Heard filed for divorce and a restraining order, the ex-spouses have fed public opinion photographs, videos and gruesome stories about their cohabitation. Heard has released images of her swollen face, accusing Johnny Depp of abusing alcohol and drugs and being repeatedly violent towards him. The actor, who has always denied everything, said his ex-wife defecated in their bed and cut off his finger with a broken bottle of vodka.

Chilling testimonies, which both celebrities provided to bring water to their mill and tarnish each other. It’s really hard to figure it out, especially since millions of dollars and their reputation are at stake. Because of this affair, in fact, Johnny Depp has been defined as a “wife beater” and has been deprived of his role in Pirates of the Caribbean And Fantastic Beasts 3.

Steve GranitzGetty Images

Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard: How Did It All Begin?

Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard have been fighting in court for 5 years now, but how did it all start? Let’s take a step back.

The two first met in 2009 on the set of The Rum diary. He at the time was busy with the French actress and singer Vanessa Paradis, with whom he had a relationship for 14 years and two children: Lily Rose and Jack. For some time it was rumored that their relationship had cracked and the straw that broke the camel’s back was the meeting with Amber: Johnny was struck by the new colleague.

Therefore, in 2012 the separation with Paradis was announced and soon after the engagement with Amber Heard was also official. On February 3, 2015, the two got married with a ceremony celebrated on the beach, on the island of the Bahamas owned by the star.

After only a year, Johnny Depp’s now ex-wife filed for divorce, obtaining a restraining order, after telling the authorities that her husband was constantly under the influence of alcohol or drugs and that, moreover, he had been more sometimes violent towards him. At the same time, the actress made public some photographs of her swollen face, saying that Depp had thrown an iPhone in her face.

In 2017 she got a divorce and even 7 million dollars, which she decided to evolve toAmerican Civil Liberties Union, an organization that fights to defend women’s rights.

The point of no return, however, comes in 2018. Amber decided to release testimonials to the Whashington Post, recounting the abuses suffered and stressing once again that the actor was a man used to beating his wife. From there, Jonny Depp was labeled a “wifemaker” and the public sided completely with his ex-wife, which tore down his reputation.

After being kicked out of the set of Fantastic Beasts 3 And Pirates of the Caribbean, Johnny then decided to initiate a libel suit, asking for $ 50 million in compensation.

Who is the real victim between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard?

Being able to understand who the executioner really is and who the victim, in this story, is really complex. Especially since, from 2018 onwards, numerous elements have emerged against Amber, which have reshuffled the cards on the table.

Johnny Depp, who has always denied the ex-wife’s allegations, said he was punched by her on multiple occasions. For example, when he showed up late for his birthday in 2016. But not only. The actor accused Amber of cheating on him with his future partner, Elon Musk. Additionally, her legal team claimed that Heard’s photos of the bruises had been faked via photo editing. Plus, other Depp stories featured episodes in which she would put cigarettes on him, throw blunt objects at him, and sever a finger with a broken bottle of vodka.

A key moment, which turned public opinion upside down, was when tapes from couples therapy came up, with which they were both trying to solve their problems. From the audios, Amber’s voice is heard saying:

I’m sorry I didn’t hit you in the face with a loud slap. But I was hitting you, I wasn’t punching you. Honey, you haven’t been punched. I don’t know what the real movement of my hand was, but you are fine. I didn’t hurt you. I didn’t punch you, I just hit you. […] I can’t promise you that I won’t be physics again. God, sometimes I get so angry that I lose control.

Especially the last sentence prompted the network to change its opinion on the matter. Maybe it’s not really all white or all black, as both ex-spouses are desperate to have you believe. A second audio, then, in which Amber mocked her ex-husband, further opened the debates:

Please go tell the people it was an honest fight and let’s see what the jury and the judge will think. Tell the world, Johnny. Tell him. Say, “I, Johnny Depp, a man, am a victim of domestic violence.” Say it, and let’s see how many people will believe you or will be on your side.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: the latest news on the matter

Recently, after numerous legal battles, Johnny Depp has achieved a small victory: in 2022 he will see his ex-wife being tried for defamation. This is for telling about the Whashington Post of violence in his opinion bogus, portraying him as a man who is not.

The actor had already lost a previous trial and the defeat cost him dearly, because in addition to no longer having any credibility towards public opinion, everyone began to scorch him around. Nobody wanted to collaborate with him anymore because of this terrible story and his career is still at the limit. In fact, in addition to having lost the historic role of Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean, he was also estranged from Fantastic Beasts 3. Minamata, his latest film, was never released in the United States.

Johnny Depp’s attorneys have argued that the trial the plaintiff previously missed was unfair and that there is ample evidence that the ex-wife was untrue. For her part, Amber also found herself at the center of numerous controversies for the behavior exercised against her ex-husband. Maybe the truth lies somewhere in between, but the end of this horrible story still seems a long way off and, in all likelihood, new developments will come soon.

