Johnny Depp and his Dior ad goes back on air after winning his trial

OROne of the brands I always trust Johnny Depp during his mediatic trial against his ex-wife, AmberHeard, it was Dior. First, he kept his contract with the actor and, once the ruling was in his favor in a Virginia court, the French fashion house relaunched the ad that Depp had recorded in 2015, when he became an ambassador for the brand. .

In fact, as a result of the trial, Sauvage fragrancewhich announces Depp increased its sales in the past week, according to the Wall Street Journal.

This without taking into account that the brand has not yet confirmed if it will do something additional with the Depp campaign. As the actor waits for some new project in Hollywood, after he managed to defend his reputation from Heard’s accusations.

Dior opted to support Depp and the shot went well for them, as it has been recognized for having stayed by his side despite allegations of physical and sexual abuse made by Amber Heard. He was also accused of unprofessional behavior on film sets.

The ad was relaunched during an episode of the reality show MasterChef which aired on Wednesday, June 8, in prime time on the fox chainfrom 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The broadcast commercial shows Depp playing the chords of “Wild Thing” on an electric guitar, while in a desert surrounded by wolves. It was originally released in September 2021.

Behind Dior, other stores like Sephora posted ads for the fragrance with Depp on their Instagram account. While his competition, Ulta, reported that his fragrance is one of the best sellers. In fact, since its launch in 2015, Sauvage has become the world’s best-selling perfume.

Johnny Depp’s Dior Sauvage campaign

Since the agreement was signed in 2015, Depp has filmed multiple advertisements for Dior. The most recent ad was the one that is being re-released this week and has racked up almost 100 million views on the YouTube channel. Dior YouTube.

About this commercial, Depp detailed:

“A certain aroma takes you directly to a person, a place or a thing, as if you were standing in a field of jasmine when you were a child. You are there again. You travel by the emotion you get from the aroma”.

It is the same with music. If you put on a Marvin Gaye song from the ’70s… if you listen to a Gainsbourg song from the ’60s, you’re transported. Everything changes, all the chemistry of the body changes when you return to that place. It’s a beautiful and very abstract way to travel emotionally” Johnny Depp

Last year, Johnny Depp also appeared in a short infomercial on how to fill a bottle of Sauvage “Eau de Toilette”. Depp’s hands are seen in the tutorial and at the moment they have accumulated more than 2.7 million visits since its launch.