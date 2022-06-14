Johnny Depp and his extravagant life after the trial with Amber Heard: rock concerts, expensive dinners and future contracts | People | Entertainment

For several months the public figures of Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard they were only related to the courtroom in Fairfax, Virginia. But once the jury found that Heard had defamed his ex-husband in the Washington Postin which he claimed that she had been a victim of gender abuse, Depp has revived his career and is doing better than expected.

The 59-year-old actor has not kept a low profile after the ruling, quite the opposite. From appearing in public less than a full week after the trial resolution to opening his own TikTok account, Johnny Depp lets the world know that his great career will continue to grow.

public appearances

Johnny Depp fan dressed as the character Jack Sparrow.

Once the verdict was announced, Depp would appear greeting his fans with a big smile on his face and saying the memorable phrase: “The jury gave me my life back”. This further inflamed her fans, who waited intently for the ruling outside the Fairfax courthouse, showing her strong support for the actor by making banners and dressing up as Jack Sparrow.

A second public appearance would happen after two days of the verdict, but no longer recognized for his main profession but for his role as a rock star. Johnny Depp would take the stage in Gateshead, along with guitarist Jeff Beck, whom he had accompanied on a UK tour. And not forgetting his loyal fans, Depp dedicated himself to signing autographs after the concert. He would also post 18 (album that would contain two original compositions by Deep, and versions of John Lennon, Killing Joke, among others).

celebration dinner

After another presentation, this last time in Birmingham, the winner of a Golden Globe, a César and the Donostia award would give way to a great celebration at the Varanasi Indian restaurant, one of the most prestigious in the city.

“I was surprised and at first I thought it might be a joke. But then his security team came, they inspected the restaurant, and we let them have the whole place because we were worried other diners might disturb him,” assured Mohammed Hussain, director of operations of Varanasi, to MailOnline.

Johnny Depp at his best; now released his album ’18′ together with guitarist Jeff Beck

With the private environment that the total reservation of the Indian restaurant gave him, Depp dedicated himself to celebrating his legal victory with jeff beck and twenty other guests. The evening provided the group with the privacy that the actor had lost since the beginning of the trial and everyone enjoyed the special banquet prepared by the chefs, whose bill managed to reach $60,000 (total amount that the restaurant collects after one day).

Thanks to the fans

Johnny Depp’s TikTok account (@johnnydepp) recorded more than 4.7 million followers and more than a million likes on his first video as of Tuesday noon.

In that same week, Johnny Depp would open his TikTok account, which would debut with a video dedicated to thanking his fans for the immense support: “To all my most precious, loyal and unwavering followers. We have been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same path together. We did the right thing together. And now, we will all move forward together.” beginning. “You are, as always, my bosses and, once again, I have no way of thanking you, other than saying thank you. So thanks. My love and respect.”

@johnnydepp To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, J.D. ♬ Stranger – Love Joys

Hollywood smiles at you

Johnny Depp would return to personify Jack Sparrow in the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ saga.

One of the biggest concerns that Johnny Depp had was the consequences that his ex-wife’s accusations could have on his career. But, as with music, he seems to have a promising future: the star could reprise his role as the well-known Jack Sparrow, according to what a Disney director has told the magazine. PEOPLEalthough it has not yet been officially confirmed.

Until then, the actor will return to the small screen with a leading role in the docuseries boston george, on July 22, where he will tell the story of the drug trafficker George Jacob Jung. (YO)