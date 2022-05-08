Johnny Depp and Kate Moss: this was their controversial relationship | Amber Heard | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

The actor Johnny Depp, who is currently facing trial with Amber Heard, is remembered for starring in important films and for having had a romantic relationship with the model Katherine Ann Moss, also known as Kate Moss. Although their romance started well, the media reported some controversial events involving both celebrities.

MORE INFORMATION: The first time Johnny Depp hit Amber Heard, according to the actress

It was in 1992 when the renowned international brand Calvin Klein chose the model Kate Moss to be part of your perfume line. This is how she would start a long career in modeling and over time she would fall in love with the protagonist of the film “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

The relationship between the actor Johnny Depp and the model Kate Moss would begin after meeting in 1994 at the Tobacco Coffeelocated in new york city.

MORE INFORMATION: The films for which Johnny Depp was nominated for an Oscar

As reported by the hitc portal, the British model would have indicated -at the time- that she knew “From the first moment we talked that we were going to be together”.

Although their relationship was one of the most famous of that time, the romance only lasted three years and they were considered an iconic couple of the 90s.

Kate Moss is an internationally recognized model (Photo: Kate Moss/Instagram)

THE CONTROVERSIAL RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN JOHNNY DEPP AND KATE MOSS

One of the first data that has been released is that the actress Amber Heard would have pointed out -according to newsweek- that in the 90s, his ex-partner Johnny Depp pushed to Kate Moss down a flight of stairs, although the British model herself has not confirmed such a version.

In that sense, Amber Heard recalled during the trial with Johnny Depp the next: “He pushed Kate Moss down the stairs, I heard this from two people, and this was fresh in my mind.”he argued according to The Independent.

Johnny Depp in the court of Fairfax, Virginia (Photo: EFE)

It is also important to remember that when Depp Y Moss were a couple, the actor was arrested because he destroyed a room in the Mark Hotel located in New York in 1994, said hitc.

According to the Robb report, the actor had to pay an amount of 10 thousand dollars for the damages caused.

But the relationship between Depp Y Moss It would end -according to Univisión- because the actor himself recognized his obsession with work and he already wanted to start a family.

Univisión also adds that in 1998 they were seen together again Moss Y Depp at the Cannes Film Festival and -he adds- that the model destroyed a room in the Cap’s Hotel.

MORE INFORMATION: Amber Heard claimed that Johnny Depp sexually assaulted her while filming “Pirates of the Caribbean 5”

Kate Moss is a British model (Photo: Kate Moss/Instagram)

ALL THE BRIDES OF JOHNNY DEPP

Over the last few days the name of Johnny Depp has been in the media around the world again, but this time not because of a movie that is going to be released or some award, but because of the legal dispute he is having with his ex-wife, Amber Heard, with whom he has a fight in court due to strong accusations between the two.

That is why the actor’s fans have remembered his entire career, including all the partners he has had since he began to earn a place among the most recognized artists in Hollywood. MORE DETAILS HERE.