Johnny Depp and Kate Moss What has the model said about the actor after their breakup?

Dafter that Amber Heard mention to Kate Moss in his testimony during the trial of the actors, it is likely that the supermodel’s relationship with Johnny Depp be discussed during cross-examination when court resumes next week.

Depp and Moss were one of the most famous couples of show business during the nineties, as they came out between 1994 and 1997.

Last Thursday, Heard took the stand to detail the alleged abuse between her and her ex-husband Depp. The actress of ‘Aquaman‘ cited Johnny’s previous relationship with Moss and an unverified rumor that Depp once pushed the model down some stairs.

“I don’t doubt or hope, I instantly think of Kate Moss and the stairs,” Heard said, in an action that provoked Depp’s lawyers celebrations.

Moss has not accused Depp of being violent when they were together.

Moss and Depp are said to have met at the Tobacco Coffee in New York in 1994 after being introduced by celebrity columnist george wayne.

Depp was then 31 years old and Moss 20. The actor had just separated from Winona Ryderwith whom he was from 1989 to 1993.

The writer wrote on Instagram in 2019: “Johnny was in the back having dinner and Kate walked in with Naomi [Campbell] and ‘The GW’ grabbed her and did the show!”

“I had no idea that they would then become the couple for seasons to come, destroying hotel rooms around the world during their still unforgettable union!” Wayne continued.

In 1994, a friend of the Depps gave insight into their relationship, telling People at People, “You can’t keep your hands, your lips, your mouths, your legs off each other.”

Rumors of a volatile argument between the couple surfaced in 1994 amid reports of a vandalized room at the Hotel Mark from New York.

Depp was later arrested for this incident for criminal damage, but a criminal judge dismissed the charge on the condition that he stay out of trouble for 6 months.

Moss and Depp split in 1997, and the actor took responsibility for their split.

“I’ve never been so emotional about a woman,” Depp said in a candid interview with the magazine. Hello in 1998. “I’ve been so stupid because we had so much going for our relationship. I’m the one who has to take responsibility for what happened: I was hard to deal with, I let my job get in the way and I didn’t pay attention to it.” should”.

“It was all crazy because I should never have been so nervous about what people said about my job,” he said. “Of course I should worry about my movies, but when I get home I should try to put those things behind me. I couldn’t do that and it was horrible living with me. Believe me, sometimes I’m a complete jerk.”

In 2012, Moss described their breakup as a “nightmare,” telling Vanity Fair: “There’s no one who has really been able to take care of me. Johnny did for a while. I believed what he said. Like if I said, ‘What do I do?’ he would tell me.

“And that’s what I missed when I left. I really lost that measure of someone I could trust. A nightmare. Years and years of crying. Oh, the tears!”

Heard, 36, has been sued for 50 million dollars by her ex-husband Depp, 58, for libel over an op-ed published by Washington Post in 2018, in which she said she was a victim of domestic abuse.

Although Heard did not name Depp in the article, his legal team has argued that it was obvious he was referring to him. Heard, for his part, has countersued for $100 million in damages with his lawyers, arguing that the op-ed was a matter of public interest.

Depp’s trial against Heard will resume on May 16 at 9 am ET.