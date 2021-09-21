Johnny Depp and that son who looks like him like a drop of water

Much is known about Johnny Depp and his stormy divorce from wife Amber Heard. Less than the family that the actor had created with his first partner, Vanessa Paradis. From the relationship were born Lily-Rose, already launched in the world of cinema (“Tusk”, “Planetarium”, “The faithful man”, “The king”) and the more shy Jack.

And it is Jack (whose full name is Jack John Christopher Depp III) the true double of his famous father. Just look at the photos posted on Instagram to realize it.

Jack Depp is 19 years old and he really is a very reserved guy. He does not frequent social networks and does not seem particularly interested in the splendor of the world of cinema, unlike his sister. In an interview with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, dad Johnny said: «Jack, my boyfriend, has always been a skilled designer. He never showed interest in becoming an actor. But he can draw and play very well! ».

In short, the nature of an artist is there. In addition to a very strong resemblance to the great actor. Although many point out that the young Jack also took a lot from the beautiful mother Vanessa.

(Photo Getty Images)