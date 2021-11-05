Johnny Depp and the allegations of violence, the ex-wife allegedly “falsified the photos of the bruises”

A Virginia court granted a Johnny Depp the examination of the smartphone of theex wife, Amber Heard, after the actor claimed to have evidence that the bruises the woman showed, to prove his domestic abuse, would have been simulated through “photo editing”.

Jonny Depp, photos of violence

MORE INFORMATION

The famous photos showing Amber Heard’s face bruised as a result of the alleged domestic violence suffered by Johnny Depp would be false. This is what the legal team of the American actor claims, which has now obtained a “forensic inspection” of the woman’s phone records that would prove the falsification of the shots. The actress had claimed that the injuries on her cheek were caused by an iPhone thrown by her husband in a fit of rage in 2016, at the time of their breakup.

“Mr. Depp claims that Ms. Heard completely made up her allegations of abuse and that her alleged evidence was staged, altered or otherwise falsified, ”Depp’s attorney said. Benjamin Chew. “Mr. Depp’s expert has already determined that at least some of Ms. Heard’s photographs appear to have been taken through a photo editing program“.

Their relationship ended in 2016 after reports of cocaine use, excessive alcohol consumption and alleged abuse of the actor surfaced. The two have been at war for years and Depp is currently suing the woman for defamation demanding $ 50 million.

Johnny Depp is trying to clear his name after The Sun had branded him as “wife beater”. However, Depp lost the case against the British tabloid in November 2020 after a judge ruled that the newspaper’s claim that he was a “wife beater” was “substantially true”.

Court gives Johnny Depp access to Amber Heard’s phone to examine ‘abuse’ photos https://t.co/FTp9qDxYjn – Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) November 5, 2021

Johnny Depp, delirium at the Rome Film Fest and show with the interpreter: “Hollywood is a place to go on vacation”

The allegations after the end of the marriage

Between the actor and his ex-wife, after the separation, the tones are made more and more heated, Depp has accused her of being a “calculating and narcissistic sociopath” who has married to further his career. His defense cited a series of attacks by the woman during the marriage, such as throwing a bottle of vodka, which allegedly cut off his finger in Australia in 2015. Depp also cited another incident in which she “repeatedly” him. allegedly punched in the face on a private jet in 2014.