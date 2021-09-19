Johnny Depp and the cursed adolescence because of the mother

If Johnny Depp has long been a bad boy, perhaps his mother also has a bit of responsibility, who passed away in 2016, who the actor called at his funeral “the worst person I’ve ever known”.

The sad childhood of Johnny Depp it is not a mystery to anyone who has read one of the numerous biographies or interviews released by the actor, but we return to talk about it these days because of the documents found by the detective Paul Barresi (hired for another by Amber Heard for divorce) for the Discovery + series Johnny Depp v Amber Heard, who will reconstruct the actor’s difficult marriage and divorce, which risks costing him dearly, due to her accusations of domestic violence that have convinced the English judgments in the defamation suit he filed.

Depp began his career as a musician and was only 20 when Wes Craven chose it for Nightmare – From the depths of the night. But since he was a little boy he had had drug experiences and had gotten into trouble numerous times. According to Barresi, he had already tried marijuana, cocaine, ecstary, LDS, painkillers, opioids and hallucinogenic mushrooms at a very young age to escape family problems.

His father and mother broke up when he was only 15 but even before things were not going so well, and in fact she, Betty Sue Palmer, who passed away from a tumor in 2016, had raised it alone. After the woman’s funeral, Johnny Depp has told in various interviews that she was “bad but funny”, but also called her “the baddest person I have ever met”. During his frequent tantrums, he would throw objects within reach of his son, from ashtrays to the phone, at his son and beat him for no reason. Depp, however, has always justified his mother, who had had a terrible childhood and was probably unable to show love. After all, Betty Sue had worked hard, working double shifts to try to make ends meet.

In fact, at 17, she had declared that her son Johnny was legally emancipated from her, while Barresi argues: “It goes without saying that at 17 Johnny was barely self-sufficient economically, far from emancipated. it concerns me, his mother disowned him at a time when he undoubtedly needed it most. There are no legal documents that prove he was ever legally emancipated. “

Unlike other actors from troubled families, however, Johnny Depp has built a life and career without ever feeling sorry for himself and without blaming anyone. His biggest mistake, according to many fans, was marrying Amber Heard, and he’s still paying for it.