Johnny Depp and the harshest accusation against Amber Heard: she was a luxury prostitute

La battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues months after the trial and its sentence. Throughout these days they have leaked numerous documents about both and one of them does allusion to the supposed past of the actress before being with Depp.

Said documents presented by Johnny Depp have been presented in which accuses his ex-wife of having been a luxury prostitute before going out with him.

To all this, Amber Heard would have accused her ex of presenting irrelevant information that concerns other people and that has to do with matters unrelated to the issue that confronted them in the trial, as revealed by the RadarOnline portal.

According to him, there would have been dismissed another accusation that pointed to an alleged erectile dysfunction by the interpreter of Jack Sparrow. According to Heard’s defense, this fact would be of great importance, since it would explain the reason why Depp would have sexually abused her.

Amber Heard’s sister confesses that the actress cut Depp’s finger

But not only that. More details are still being discovered about what that relationship was. LAmber Heard’s sister, Whitney Henriquez, told her former boss that the actress cut Johnny Depp’s finger when he threw a bottle of vodka at her, according to TMZ..

The unsealed documents show a statement from Jennifer Howell, Heard’s sister’s former friend and boss, discussing the finger incident that allegedly took place in 2015.

She remembers when Amber’s sister yelled at the office “cut off his damn finger” while the couple was in Australiaas Depp was filming the fifth ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movie.