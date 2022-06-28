Johnny Depp and the millionaire who claim that he would charge for being Captain Jack Sparrow again

Johnny Depp I experienced moments of uncertainty during the trial against his ex-wife Amber Heardit was even said that he was not going to be the protagonist of “pirates” As the Captain Jack Sparrow, but there are reports that put the actor back in the role that made him famous for the impressive amount of 301 million.

sources say actor #JohnnyDepp is rumored to have made a deal with Disney for more than $300 million to return as Jack Sparrow in “Pirates of the Caribbean,” after getting unceremoniously dumped from the franchise in 2018 amid abuse allegations by ex Amber Heard. pic.twitter.com/e2TTUdIGAT ? WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) June 27, 2022

Johnny Depp is ideal to play Jack Sparrow

The rumor is that Depp receive more than 300 million to return to Pirates of the Caribbean after being unceremoniously kicked out of the franchise in 2018 amid allegations of abuse by Amber Heard. A source close to Disney allegedly dropped the bombshell in a new interview with the Australian outlet poptopic.

“According to reports, the deal is that Johnny Depp return as Jack Sparrow“, the leaky little birdie claimed to the entertainment website down under. The star who also starred in “Donnie Brasco“, 59, had played the sarcastic pirate five times.

Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow pic.twitter.com/uQ56zGPpmj ? nina (@ninasdepp) June 26, 2022

Triumph of the trial can change everything for Depp

After that Johnny Depp defeated Heard in the trial against Heard, his horizons were opened, so the house of Mickey Mouse would be willing to give him the role of Jack Sparrow to the controversial actor.

“Disney is very interested in fixing its relationship with Johnny Depp“The source alleged to Poptopic. “The actor was contacted prior to his libel trial against Amber Heard and asked if he would be interested in coming back for one or two more ‘pirates‘”.

Meanwhile, according to rumors, the comeback deal, reportedly worth 301 million, would see Depp “return as Jack Sparrow in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ and a Disney + spin-off series about the early life of the Captain of the Black Pearl“, according to the source.

“What I can tell you is that the studio has already written a draft for a movie about Jack Sparrowso they are very hopeful that Johnny forgive them and come back as your iconic character,” the source claimed.