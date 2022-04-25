Johnny Depp and the most memorable films you can see him in

He has participated in a dozen feature films.

These days the name of Johnny Depp is more active in the world’s tabloids, and, more than because of his work and career, this time, it is due to a legal conflict with his ex-wife, another well-known figure in the cinema.

That is why Infobae wanted to give it a positive twist, focusing on his precious work and highlighting that within his career he has been nominated for an Oscar three times, received a Golden Globe, an Actors Guild Award and a César.

We start by remembering that he was Edward Scissorhands in 1990, and thanks to this character he achieved world fame and since then he has not stopped reaping fruits. Here we tell you about some of the most renowned feature films of his career that you can watch whenever you want on different streaming services.

1. Scissorhands

An inventor who lives alone in a castle creates Edward, an artificial man. However, the inventor dies before finishing his project, leaving him with blades instead of hands. After the death of his creator, Edward lives in the dark until he meets Peg, who takes him into her house and adopts him to later become a haircutting virtuoso.

Directed by Tim Burton, you can watch it on Prime Video.

2. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Charlie Bucket is a boy from a poor family who spends most of his time dreaming about the chocolate he can rarely afford to eat. Production of the year 2005 and you can see it on HBO Max.

3. Alice in Wonderland

Little Alicia Kingsleigh has a nightmare about a fantastic world of strange beings, telling her father, Charles Kingsleigh, what was in that place.

But he comforts her by telling her that dreams can’t hurt him. Thirteen years later, Alicia has become a nineteen-year-old girl. But despite the time, she continues to be haunted by those strange dreams.

It is a film from the year 2010 and you can see it on Disney +.

4. Alice Through the Looking Glass

Alice has spent the last few years at sea, but upon her return to London, her help is once again required in Wonderland, where she must race against time to save the Hatter and all of Underland. It is based on the novel Through the Looking-Glass and What Alice Found There by Lewis Carrol. It is the sequel to Alice in Wonderland.

It premiered in 2016 and you can see it on Disney +.

5. Corpse Bride

Thinking he is a tree, a man puts an engagement ring on a dead woman’s finger. What he doesn’t know is that the dead woman will claim her rights as a fiancée. Movie originally from the year 2005 and you can watch it on Netflix.

6. Pirates of the Caribbean

Pirates of the Caribbean is the title of a pirate fantasy adventure film franchise (saga), produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and based on the Walt Disney Theme Park attraction of the same name.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006)

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007)

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011)

Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge (2017)

You can see the complete saga through Disney +.

7. Dark Shadows

Maine, 18th century, Barnabas Collins (Johnny Depp) runs the town of Collinsport. A rich and powerful womanizer, Barnabas seals his own fate when he breaks the heart of a witch named Angelique (Eva Green).

Angelique transforms Barnabas into a vampire and buries him alive. This is a movie from the year 2012 and you can watch it through Prime Video.

8. Fantastic animals

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016): In 1926, zoological wizard Newt Scamander makes a brief stop in New York while traveling cataloging and capturing magical creatures around the world. Jacob, an ordinary human, mistakenly causes the creatures to escape and hide around the city. Scamander will have to catch them again, before they cause any trouble.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018): The young wizard Newt Schamander, along with his companions Jacob Kowalski and sisters Tina and Queenie Goldstein, will have to face new threats from Grindelwald.

You can see it on HBO.

