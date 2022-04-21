Johnny Depp and the most memorable films you can see him in

Johnny Depp began his career in the 1984 horror film “A Nightmare on Elm Street” as Glen Lantz, one of Freddy Krueger’s victims. (REUTERS)

These days the name of Johnny Depp He is more active in the world’s tabloids, and, more than because of his work and career, this time, it is because of a legal conflict with his ex-wife, another well-known figure in the cinema. However, in Infobae we wanted to continue emphasizing his name, but we decided to do it by giving it a positive spin, focusing on his precious work and highlighting that Within his career he has been nominated for an Oscar three times, received a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild award and a César.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

We start by remembering that it was Edward scissors hands in 1990, and thanks to this character he achieved world fame and since then he has not stopped reaping fruits. Here we tell you about some of the most renowned feature films of his career that you can see whenever you want in different streaming services. streaming.

one. Scissorhands

It mixes genres like dark fantasy along with romantic elements. (20th Century Studios)

An inventor who lives alone in a castle creates Edward, an artificial man. However, the inventor dies before finishing his project, leaving him with blades instead of hands. After the death of his creator, Edward lives in the dark until he meets Peg, who takes him into her house and adopts him to later become a haircutting virtuoso.

Directed by Tim Burton can you see her Prime Video.

two. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

He personified Willy Wonka, a character who loves sweets so much that he chooses to open the best factory in the world. (Warner Bros)

Charlie Bucket is a boy from a poor family who spends most of his time dreaming about the chocolate he can rarely afford to eat. Production of the year 2005 and you can see it in HBOMax.

one. Alice in Wonderland

He personified the Hatter. (Disney+)

the little one Alice Kingsleigh he has a nightmare about a fantastic world of strange beings, telling his father, Charles Kingsleigh, what was in that place. But he comforts her by telling her that her dreams cannot hurt him. Thirteen years later, Alicia has become a nineteen-year-old girl. But despite the time, she continues to be haunted by those strange dreams.

It is a film from 2010 and you can see it at Disney+.

Subscribe to Disney+, click here

3. Alice through the mirror

“Through the Looking Glass” is a fantastic adventure, featuring the most extraordinary visual effects to take the viewer on this amazing journey. (Disney+)

Alice has spent the last few years at sea, but upon her return to London, her help is once again required in Wonderland, where she must race against time to save the Hatter and all of Underland. She is based on the novel Through the looking glass and what Alice found there, by Lewis Carrol. It is the sequel to Alice in Wonderland.

It premiered in 2016 and you can see it for Disney+.

Subscribe to Disney+, click here

Four. the corpse of the bride

The film showcases classic Tim Burton style and themes, the complex interplay between light and dark, and being caught between two irreconcilable worlds. (Tim Burton Productions)

Thinking he is a tree, a man puts an engagement ring on a dead woman’s finger. What he doesn’t know is that the dead woman will claim her rights as a fiancée. Original film of the year 2005 and you can see it in Netflix.

5. Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnny Depp is Jack Sparrow in “Pirates of the Caribbean.” (Disney)



Pirates of the Caribbean is the title of a pirate fantasy adventure film franchise (saga), produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and based on the Walt Disney Theme Park attraction of the same name.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearlto (2003)

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006)

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007)

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011)

Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge (2017)

You can see the complete saga through Disney+.

6. Dark Shadows

Johnny Deep as the 18th century vampire who awakens in the 1970s. (Warner Bros)

Maine, 18th century, Barnabas Collins (Johnny Depp) runs the town of Collinsport. A rich and powerful womanizer, Barnabas seals his own fate when he breaks the heart of a witch named Angelique (Eva Green). Angelique transforms Barnabas into a vampire and buries him alive. This is a movie from the year 2012 and you can watch it through Prime Video.

7. fantastic animals

Johnny Depp brought Grindelwald to life, a wizard who wanted to become the master of death. (Warner Bros)

Fantastic beasts and where to find them (2016): In 1926, zoological wizard Newt Scamander makes a brief stop in New York while traveling the world cataloging and capturing magical creatures. Jacob, an ordinary human, mistakenly causes the creatures to escape and hide around the city. Scamander will have to catch them again, before they cause any trouble.

fantastic animals: the crimes of Grindelwald (2018): The young wizard Newt Schamander, together with his companions Jacob Kowalski and the sisters Tina and Queenie Goldstein, will have to face new threats from Grindelwald.

You can see both on HBO Max.

KEEP READING:

Luisito Comunica, again in the voice of Sonic: “I wouldn’t consider myself an example at all”

Outer Range a western with fantastic elements that never ceases to amaze

Featured Premieres Coming to Netflix in May