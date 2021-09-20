Johnny Depp and the strange case of the unexpected guest

Johnny Depp’s black period continues. The English court has again proved the ex-wife Amber Heard right. And this just a few days after an unexpected visit, so to speak. The unexpected guest broke a door. He entered. He served himself a drink. He then took a shower. All at Johnny Depp’s house. When the pirate was not at home.

It happened in Hollywood. In the villa del divo of Pirates of the Caribbean. The former star, since his Jack Sparrow has been “canceled” from the next chapters of the saga and replaced by a pirate (there has even been talk of Amber Heard, the ex-wife). Same end, for his role in the saga of Fantastic beasts…

Johnny Depp: Who was the unexpected guest

The fact is that the Hollywood villa of the star, a Gothic-style castle in the woods of the Hollywood Hills, was “visited” by an unexpected and certainly not invited guest. The man had managed to pass all human and technological checks. Having bypassed security, he had entered the villa.

According to the TMZ website, he had time to make a drink. Add the shower. But then the alarm went off. Only then would the security men notice his presence. And they would intervene. He was still in the bathroom and refused to go out. He only did it when the door was broken down. That is why the man, whose identity was not made known, was also accused of vandalism. In addition to trespassing…

The neighbor

Shortly before, a neighbor of Johnny Depp’s had called the police. A stranger, whom the man described as a homeless, wandered near his swimming pool. When he approached, the man ran away. Apparently jumping in the garden of the villa del divo.

The previous

Could I have been the same person? The case is open. The mystery remains. Certainly there is the fact that the mansion of the former Hollywood golden boy this year really attracts unexpected guests. Already in January it had happened that a woman entered. But in that case he had done no harm. Maybe she was just a fan who wanted to move around her idol’s rooms.

Loading... Advertisements

In reality, they later said, it was one homeless: entered the house, however, immediately (in that case) triggered the alarm. Even that time, the actor wasn’t there. The security had warned the police that had intervened, had arrested the woman without giving her time or to cause damage or to use the services … As soon as the alarm sounded, she ran away, but the policemen had arrested her nearby. Apparently he had already tried to rob another villa in the area.

Johnny Depp again on the attack of Amber Heard

All this within hours of the “reopening” of the war against ex-wife Amber Heard. The star and his lawyers have in fact filed new documents relating to the lawsuit attempted and lost against the Sun. The British tabloid had written: “Johnny Depp is a wife beater”. Result? Nothing to do: an English court rejected the appeal request.

According to the star, the ex-wife allegedly influenced the High Court judge’s decision English stating that he had donated the money from the divorce to charity: 7 million dollars. Which actually never happened. Hence the move to accuse the actress of having said “A calculated and manipulative lie”…

But that’s another (bad) story. Amber Heard has nothing to do with the unexpected guest who entered Johnny’s house.

The truth is that even the Hollywood Hills, the refuge of so many stars since the silent film era, are no longer a quiet place …

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION