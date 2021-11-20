Johnny Depp: Andrew Levitas, the director of Minamata accuses MGM of having “buried” the film due to the private life of the actor

The director of Minamata, Andrew Levitas, he wrote to MGM, as reported by Deadline, complaining about the lack of distribution of the film, due, according to him, to the recent personal vicissitudes of the protagonist Johnny Depp. The film was presented at the Berlin Film Festival, subsequently disappeared from any list.

In the movie Depp plays the famous war photographer W. Eugene Smith and ‘Minamata‘takes its name from the country in Japan where in 1971 the population was affected by a disease that created irreversible damage and deformity due to the poisoning of mercury by a powerful company that discharged into the waters where the inhabitants fished. The cast also includes Hiroyuki Sanada, Minami, Bill Nighy and Jun Kunimura.

The film was scheduled to be released in theaters or on VOD for February: subsequently Depp and his ex-wife Heard began a real legal battle starting with the turbulent divorce. Accused by her of violence, the actor in turn counter-charged his ex-wife for defamation, demanding compensation of $ 50 million. Depp filed a libel suit also against the British tabloid The Sun which in 2018 defined it as “wife beater”(Wifes batter) in the title of an article. The lawsuit against the Sun was lost in November 2020 and in the meantime Warner fired the actor from Fantastic Beasts 3 and Mads Mikkelsen was cast to replace him as the villain Grindelwald.

Mgm he responded to the allegations by specifying that Minamata continues to be among the future releases but at this moment the date in the United States remains to be determined.