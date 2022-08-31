Johnny Depp, Angelina Jolie and the celebrities who have changed their tattoos after a break

There are some Famous who have decided to express their love to their partners through tattoos, Well, marking their skin has been a way of showing how important they are in their lives.

But when it’s all over, some have chosen to reverse the “scratches.”

we show you which celebrities have changed the tattoos they got for love.

Johnny Depp

One of the actor’s best-known relationships was the one he had with Winona Ryder.

The couple dated in 1989 and after five months they got engaged. In the end, They ended up breaking up in 1993.

during their romanceDepp had tattooed “Winona Forever” on the upper right arm.

After the breakup, he changed the phrase to “Wino Forever.”

Angelina Jolie

The actress had embossed the name of her ex-partner Billy Bob Thornton on her left armbut after their separation, in 2002, she decided to make a new design and transform it.

This is what Angelina Jolie’s tattoos look like.

Peter Davidson

On more than one occasion, the comedian has decided to pay tribute to his partners, but one of the most attention-grabbing than Ariana Grande.

davidson He had tattooed the cover of the album “Dangerous Woman” behind the ear, but, at the end of the relationship, he transformed it into a heart.

Also, recently Pete had marked the first name of Kim Kardashian and writing the phrase “My Girl is a Lawyer” on his chest.

So far, it is not known if, after their breakup, it will also make modifications to these scratches.

Sylvester Stallone

When the actor was married to Jennifer Flavin, he decided to put her face on one of his arms and everything seemed to be going well, until, after 25 years of marriage, she recently filed for divorce.

Four days later, The “Rocky” star decided to cover the tattoo with an illustration of his bullmastiff dog, “Butkus.”which appeared in the famous movie saga.