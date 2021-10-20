Johnny Depp, another 800 seats for the Masterclass. And you can have dinner with him!

After the assault on the box office of fans of Johnny Depp than in just 4 minutes sold out the masterclass scheduled for Sunday 17 October to Conciliation Auditorium , Alice in the City makes available to fans of the actor other 800 places increasing the capacity of the room to one hundred percent. The Auditorium della Conciliazione, which from this year hosts Alice nella Città projections and meetings, becomes so for the occasion the largest hall of the event with 1600 seats .

For Johnny Depp fans also a chance to win a dinner with the star. The initiative is carried out in collaboration with TaTaTu, the first social platform that promotes the data sharing economy by rewarding users with TTU Coin for viewing social media content and activities. They leave today 2 live auctions to give platform users the opportunity to participate in the Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment Gala Dinner in honor of Johnny Depp.

These are the ways to participate:

– Download the app or go to www.tatatu.com

– Sign up for free and receive your first 50 TTU Coins

– Invite your friends so that they too can earn TTU Coins for free and let you earn many more

– Mail Photo and video to grow your portfolio

– On 13 and 14 October connected to TaTaTu from a browser or app e bid on TTU Coin auction

– The user who makes the highest bid before the auction expires will win the participation in the gala dinner. All in TTU Coin and without any payment!

TaTaTu is the first data sharing economy. The Company is the first Social Media platform that rewards users with TTU Coin for viewing social media content and activities. Specifically, users can watch video content, post photos and videos, and earn even more TTU Coins for every like, comment, view or share of a post, or when they receive a call or message from a friend. TaTaTu offers its community auctions that give users the chance to win unmissable prizes by bidding with TTU Coins. Furthermore, users can purchase products and experiences with TTU Coins in e-commerce.