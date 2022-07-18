Johnny Depp appears in Italy and they speculate with a new partner
The interpreter has been accompanying Jeff Bek for more than a month, after all the media torrent generated by the trial against his ex-wife
Johnny Depp It looks to be left behind the drama of divorce with Amber Heard. The actor 59-year-old American was seen in Italy last Sundaywhere it offers a musical tour his friend jeff beck. With him he already celebrated the victory in the legal battle against his ex-wife. Both of them they wear together more than one monthafter all the media torrent generated around the star of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’.
However, when going to jazz festival on the region of umbriathe actor appeared next to a woman. Many have spoken and speculated on relationship between Depp and the young woman. This has been collected by the newspaper ‘TMZ’, which indicates that the companion of the interpreter seemed to be happy in his presence, although it is unknown if there is anything more than a friendship.
Johnny Depp’s got a red hot cutie tagging along with him as he continues to perform in Europe, as the guy continues to ride the wave after defeating Amber Heard in court. https://t.co/Y9BpD3vfhK
— TMZ (@TMZ) July 18, 2022
His relationship with his lawyer was also the subject of rumors.
could just be a member of staffa companion who is working with him on tour, or, of course, it could be a love interest There were also rumors of a romantic relationship with his lawyer, Camille Vásquez, and everything was denied.
A judge just rejected Amber Heard’s request to have the verdict overturned
The actor has appeared with good humor before his followers. And he has reason to be: a judge just decline the petition of Amber Heard what I know cancel the verdict. So if he wants to have one last chance to fight this matter, he will have to appeal, which it will cost money. Meanwhile, the actor continues to enjoy some sunny days.