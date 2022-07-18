Entertainment

Johnny Depp appears in Italy and they speculate with a new partner

Johnny Depp appears in Italy and they speculate with a new partner after the divorce with Amber Heard

Johnny Depp appears in Italy and they speculate with a new partner after the divorce with Amber Heard


  • Johnny Depp seems to have left behind the divorce drama with Amber Heard: the American actor was seen in Italy this Sunday


  • Going to the Jazz Festival in the Umbria region, the actor appeared with a woman: many speculate with a new partner


  • The interpreter has been accompanying Jeff Bek for more than a month, after all the media torrent generated by the trial against his ex-wife

Johnny Depp It looks to be left behind the drama of divorce with Amber Heard. The actor 59-year-old American was seen in Italy last Sundaywhere it offers a musical tour his friend jeff beck. With him he already celebrated the victory in the legal battle against his ex-wife. Both of them they wear together more than one monthafter all the media torrent generated around the star of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’.

Johnny Depp appears in Italy with a woman and they speculate with a new partner

However, when going to jazz festival on the region of umbriathe actor appeared next to a woman. Many have spoken and speculated on relationship between Depp and the young woman. This has been collected by the newspaper ‘TMZ’, which indicates that the companion of the interpreter seemed to be happy in his presence, although it is unknown if there is anything more than a friendship.

13 videos

His relationship with his lawyer was also the subject of rumors.

could just be a member of staffa companion who is working with him on tour, or, of course, it could be a love interest There were also rumors of a romantic relationship with his lawyer, Camille Vásquez, and everything was denied.

A judge just rejected Amber Heard’s request to have the verdict overturned

The actor has appeared with good humor before his followers. And he has reason to be: a judge just decline the petition of Amber Heard what I know cancel the verdict. So if he wants to have one last chance to fight this matter, he will have to appeal, which it will cost money. Meanwhile, the actor continues to enjoy some sunny days.

