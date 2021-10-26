Johnny Depp arrives in Rome and finds his double: Francesca Manzini’s boyfriend. here they are

Johnny Depp, much loved actor all over the world and still considered today an authentic sex symbol, as well as the forbidden dream of many women, has landed in Rome. The capital has literally gone tilt, but here is a fascinating lookalike. The two I’m two authentic drops of water, this is the boyfriend of Francesca Manzini. But do you know what it’s called? Have you ever observed it carefully?

Johnny Deep lands in Rome and “meets” his Italian double. The two are two authentic drops of water!

Johnny Depp, for all of us the legendary pirate, is an actor much loved by the general public. Adored by Tim Burton, is still considered an authentic sex symbol and the forbidden dream of many women around the world. A true Hollywood star, he lived and still is today a life made of excesses and of marriages that have ended and failed in the worst possible ways.

Furthermore, his private life never manages to remain such, since he, being a real star, everywhere he is always targeted by both paparazzi and journalists who work in online magazines and newspapers mostly linked to the vast world of Gossip.

And now, a welcome and long-awaited guest of the Rome Film Festival, literally sent the capital into a tailspin. And here, during the meeting with the press in the room, a very charming and elegant man appears looks like him in a fearful wayyou know. The two are two authentic drops of water, but who is it? He is the splendid boyfriend of the comedian and TV presenter Francesca Manzini.

Loading... Advertisements

The similarity between the two is striking!

And it is precisely the girlfriend who, with a certain frown of healthy pride, publishes a video on her highly followed official Instagram profile in a story that shows both the true Johnny on stage during the interview, either his double who, equipped with a mask, following the anticovid rules, is preparing to listen to him. Clearly while watching the video, recorded with a mobile phone, it can be seen the similarity between the two which is crazy.

But then the boy, his name is Marco Scimia Vaia, born in 1986, has long been considered one of the official double of the well-known actor, and it is in the name of what is also called to events and evenings. Could he therefore have missed the wonderful opportunity to show himself at a public event of not only national but global significance, in the company of the one to whom he resembles so much?

Posing with his girlfriend, the splendid Francesca Manzini

And to see it even better and above all note the similarity, which we reiterate is truly remarkable, the splendid girlfriend also posts a photograph that portrays her with him, on the red carpet! In the caption of the shot he simply wrote: “About last” Depp “night but mine is more beautiful ❤️”.

Obviously, as normal it may be, there were a lot of likes and more than positive comments were absolutely not lacking. But beyond the resemblance to Johnny, the young man he loves it as the new boyfriend of the beloved actress and presenter, who said she was very much in love with him. The boy managed to make her smile again after the canceled marriage with her historic boyfriend Christian Vitelli. It is therefore for her a special person, beyond that you look like the well-known American star.