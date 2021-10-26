News

Johnny Depp arrives in Rome and finds his double: Francesca Manzini’s boyfriend. here they are

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Johnny Depp, much loved actor all over the world and still considered today an authentic sex symbol, as well as the forbidden dream of many women, has landed in Rome. The capital has literally gone tilt, but here is a fascinating lookalike. The two I’m two authentic drops of water, this is the boyfriend of Francesca Manzini. But do you know what it’s called? Have you ever observed it carefully?

Johnny Deep lands in Rome and “meets” his Italian double. The two are two authentic drops of water!

Johnny Depp, for all of us the legendary pirate, is an actor much loved by the general public. Adored by Tim Burton, is still considered an authentic sex symbol and the forbidden dream of many women around the world. A true Hollywood star, he lived and still is today a life made of excesses and of marriages that have ended and failed in the worst possible ways.

Furthermore, his private life never manages to remain such, since he, being a real star, everywhere he is always targeted by both paparazzi and journalists who work in online magazines and newspapers mostly linked to the vast world of Gossip.

And now, a welcome and long-awaited guest of the Rome Film Festival, literally sent the capital into a tailspin. And here, during the meeting with the press in the room, a very charming and elegant man appears looks like him in a fearful wayyou know. The two are two authentic drops of water, but who is it? He is the splendid boyfriend of the comedian and TV presenter Francesca Manzini.

Loading...
Advertisements

The similarity between the two is striking!

And it is precisely the girlfriend who, with a certain frown of healthy pride, publishes a video on her highly followed official Instagram profile in a story that shows both the true Johnny on stage during the interview, either his double who, equipped with a mask, following the anticovid rules, is preparing to listen to him. Clearly while watching the video, recorded with a mobile phone, it can be seen the similarity between the two which is crazy.

But then the boy, his name is Marco Scimia Vaia, born in 1986, has long been considered one of the official double of the well-known actor, and it is in the name of what is also called to events and evenings. Could he therefore have missed the wonderful opportunity to show himself at a public event of not only national but global significance, in the company of the one to whom he resembles so much?

Posing with his girlfriend, the splendid Francesca Manzini

And to see it even better and above all note the similarity, which we reiterate is truly remarkable, the splendid girlfriend also posts a photograph that portrays her with him, on the red carpet! In the caption of the shot he simply wrote: “About last” Depp “night but mine is more beautiful ❤️”.

Obviously, as normal it may be, there were a lot of likes and more than positive comments were absolutely not lacking. But beyond the resemblance to Johnny, the young man he loves it as the new boyfriend of the beloved actress and presenter, who said she was very much in love with him. The boy managed to make her smile again after the canceled marriage with her historic boyfriend Christian Vitelli. It is therefore for her a special person, beyond that you look like the well-known American star.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

837
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
693
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
674
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
594
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
562
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
454
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
449
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
386
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
351
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
324
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top