News

Johnny Depp asks former Amber Heard for € 41 million for defamation

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The clash continues between the Hollywood star and his ex-wife

May 28, 2021

The clash between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard. Their love and marriage in the end turned out to be stormy and not always easy and, today after the difficult separation, it leaves aftermath that both are paying off.

Johnny-Depp

Johnny Depp

Amber Heard accused of having suffered physical violence and abuse by her ex-husband Johnny Depp, but without ever mentioning it because of a agreement from non-disclosure.

A long legal battle, the one between the two stars, which lasted for two long years. Depp had been at the center of controversy for a long time, which led to him losing the role of Gellert Grindelwald in ‘Fantastic Beasts‘, spin-off of the saga of’Harry Potter‘.

Now, however, Johnny Depp, through her lawyers, she asked Amber’s attorneys to prove that the money received as a result of the divorce really went to charity, as the actress claimed.

Loading...
Advertisements

Amber Heard, through her lawyers, she rejected the accusation made by her ex-husband: “Nothing dishonest was done, she pledged as promised to donate to charities for over ten years.” The attorneys also attached evidence stating that Amber Heard would have devolved $ 950,000 toACLU And $ 850,000 to the Children’s Hospital from Los Angeles.

Amber-Heard

Amber Heard, Johnny Depp’s ex-wife

Johnny Depp sues ex-wife for defamation

In December 2018, the ‘Washington Post‘published an article in which Amber Heard was interviewed on issues relating to violence and domestic abuse, but obviously without ever mentioning her husband, as agreed. But her statements inevitably traced the words to Johnny Depp, considering that she had dragged her ex-husband to court for abuse and physical violence.

So the Hollywood star sued his ex-wife for defamation, demanding compensation from 41 million euros. The 57-year-old actor claimed that the article published on the ‘Washington Post‘clearly referred to their failed marriage, thereby violating their nondisclosure agreement. And also because his ex-wife painted him and unfairly labeled him as a monster and a rapist.

© Copyright LaPresse – Reproduction reserved


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

956
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
768
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
754
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
703
News

15 Books to Save the Planet
595
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
581
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
581
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
564
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
521
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
495
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
To Top