Johnny Depp asks former Amber Heard for € 41 million for defamation

The clash continues between the Hollywood star and his ex-wife

The clash between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard. Their love and marriage in the end turned out to be stormy and not always easy and, today after the difficult separation, it leaves aftermath that both are paying off.

Amber Heard accused of having suffered physical violence and abuse by her ex-husband Johnny Depp, but without ever mentioning it because of a agreement from non-disclosure.

A long legal battle, the one between the two stars, which lasted for two long years. Depp had been at the center of controversy for a long time, which led to him losing the role of Gellert Grindelwald in ‘Fantastic Beasts‘, spin-off of the saga of’Harry Potter‘.

Now, however, Johnny Depp, through her lawyers, she asked Amber’s attorneys to prove that the money received as a result of the divorce really went to charity, as the actress claimed.

Amber Heard, through her lawyers, she rejected the accusation made by her ex-husband: “Nothing dishonest was done, she pledged as promised to donate to charities for over ten years.” The attorneys also attached evidence stating that Amber Heard would have devolved $ 950,000 toACLU And $ 850,000 to the Children’s Hospital from Los Angeles.

Johnny Depp sues ex-wife for defamation

In December 2018, the ‘Washington Post‘published an article in which Amber Heard was interviewed on issues relating to violence and domestic abuse, but obviously without ever mentioning her husband, as agreed. But her statements inevitably traced the words to Johnny Depp, considering that she had dragged her ex-husband to court for abuse and physical violence.

So the Hollywood star sued his ex-wife for defamation, demanding compensation from 41 million euros. The 57-year-old actor claimed that the article published on the ‘Washington Post‘clearly referred to their failed marriage, thereby violating their nondisclosure agreement. And also because his ex-wife painted him and unfairly labeled him as a monster and a rapist.

